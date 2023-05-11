The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Officers from the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit have made an arrest while on the way to assist with the fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit makes arrest

Officers make arrest while en route to assist with fires

Alert RCMP officers nabbed a prolific offender while en route to support the Western Alberta Wildfire response.

On May 9, while travelling west to help in the efforts to detect and deter crime in evacuated areas, officers from the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit spotted a known prolific offender behind the wheel of a pick-up truck near Thorsby.

However, the vehicle was not his. Officers quickly contacted the registered owner and determined that the vehicle had been stolen.

Officers began covertly following the vehicle with the assistance of an RCMP helicopter which was brought in to assist.

After covertly disabling the first vehicle, the suspect fled in a second which has been confirmed as having been stolen in early April.

Losing control on loose gravel west of Drayton Valley, the vehicle rolled and two suspects fled on foot.

One of the two was apprehended through the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service, however, the second escaped.

Logan Joseph Davis, 27, of Brazeau County, has been charged with:

-Possession of a prohibited weapon

-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

-Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

-Driving while prohibited

-Seven counts of failing to comply with release conditions

-Possession of break-in instruments

-Operating a conveyance in a dangerous manner

Following a release hearing, Davis was remanded into custody until his next appearance in the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc on May 11.

The second offender is known to RCMP, and arrest warrants are being sought.

Because of this investigation, the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit was able to recover two stolen vehicles, a 200 Ford SRW and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

“Alberta RCMP are always proactively targeting prolific offenders that would victimize others – especially during natural disasters,” notes an RCMP media release on the arrest.

“For those communities that have received evacuation notices from the Provincial Government, our officers remain on the ground to ensure order and to protect property.”

The release continues that the RCMP has deployed a “variety of uniformed officers and specialized units … employing both overt and covert strategies” in preventing crime in affected areas.

“Until those who have been evacuated can return home, your RCMP officers are committed to keeping your community safe and secure.”

Local NewsNews

