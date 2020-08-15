Central Alberta crime spree ends with arrest in Erskine

Two males are in custody following a dynamic incident that saw an unfolding sequence of pursuits, involving multiple RCMP jurisdictions and shots fired at a police truck.

One of the males arrested had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The incident started on August 12.

At 11:06 p.m., the RCMP in Sylvan Lake were advised by the Calgary Police Service that a stolen vehicle was in their area. The vehicle travelled through Lacombe Police jurisdiction at a high rate of speed, and information was relayed between Lacombe Police and RCMP.

The vehicle was later located by Blackfalds RCMP. When it failed to stop for the police, a pursuit was initiated, but soon terminated.

Later, the vehicle was again located and a tire deflation device was covertly deployed. The vehicle entered a rural property east of Lacombe. The occupants of the vehicle stole another truck that was on the property, and fled. The original stolen vehicle was abandoned.

Once again, a pursuit was initiated. The Police Dog Services truck that was involved was struck by bullet rounds believed to be discharged from the suspects in the stolen truck. No police or public were hit by any of the bullets. The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

The vehicle was tracked to an area near Erskine, where containment was set up by the RCMP. Shortly after, the RCMP received information that two other vehicles had just been stolen from a property in the area. Again, tire deflation devices were utilized, and both stolen vehicles were successfully stopped near Hwy. 12 and Range Road 202. The ERT took both suspects into custody at 3:47 a.m. on August 13.

One firearm was recovered from the vehicles by the RCMP. This firearm was confirmed stolen during a previous home invasion.

Kenton Charles Butters (31) was Unlawfully at Large and wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant at the time of this incident.

In relation to the Stettler incident, Butters is facing 12 criminal code charges including: theft of a truck, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop when being pursued, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and possession of a stolen firearm, et. al.

In relation to the events in Blackfalds jurisdiction, Butters is charged with eight criminal offences including theft of truck, discharge a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon.

Alexander Michael Talbot (28) is charged with four criminal code offences arising out of activities in Stettler. These include theft of a truck, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop when being pursued.

Investigation has tied Kenton Butters to a home invasion which occurred in Caroline on August 10 just prior to 10:27 a.m. As a result, he is charged with breaking and entering a dwelling and theft of firearms.

Additional suspects are still being sought for the Caroline home invasion and that investigation remains ongoing.

Both accused remain in custody and bail hearings are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

– Submitted by RCMP Alberta Media Relations

