Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit arrest male following lengthy police dog track.

Suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

On April 30, 2020 the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU), located and arrested a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Derek Fernand Lavoie, 30, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants including possession of a prohibited firearm.

The CAD CRU located Lavoie in Brazeau County, Alta. at a residence. The assistance of Breton RCMP, RCMP Air Service and Police Dog and Police Dog Services was requested.

Lavoie managed to flee the residence on an ATV, but with the assistance of a police helicopter his location was determined and tracked.

Lavoie drove the ATV dangerously until he reached a deep river where he ditched the ATV and took off on foot. A chase ensued with the help of Breton, Thorsby and Drayton Valley RCMP.

The Police Dog Services unit, with a CAD CRU member, tracked Lavoie for over five hours.

He was eventually arrested in a forested area.

As a result of this incident, Lavoie is facing 10 new criminal charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with a release order condition (x4), and resist arrest.

Lavoie has been on the RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday list for several weeks.

A judicial interim release hearing has been held and Lavoie remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 21, 2020 in Leduc Provincial Court.


