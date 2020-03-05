Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit charge five and execute search warrant

CADCRU located a stolen truck at a residential property while patrolling a known crime hotspot

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CADCRU) have laid charges and seized property following an operation which resulted in several arrests and a search warrant.

On Feb. 26, 2020, CADCRU located a stolen truck at a residential property while patrolling a known crime hotspot area. A covert tire deflation device was successfully deployed and the truck ended up in a ditch. The CADCRU members were in place to effect immediate arrests of the three occupants with assistance from the Thorsby and Breton RCMP Detachments.

Investigation revealed that property was missing from the stolen truck. A search warrant was executed at a residence associated to the occupants of the stolen truck and two additional people were charged.

Police located and seized a stolen 2007 Yamaha ATV and a loaded sawed off 12-gauge shotgun that was hidden inside a vehicle on the property. Five suspects were charged with 19 offences.

Brittany Claire Huyghe (26) of Brazeau County was charged with four offences including possession of property obtained by crime.

Logan Merle Bruner (33) of Brazeau County was charged with six offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, dangerous driving and driving while unauthorized.

Jason Sylvain Roy (33) of Rocky Mountain House was charged with possession of property over $5,000 and failing to comply with a Recognizance (x2).

Robert James Letiec (30) of Brazeau County was charged with three offences including possession of property over $5,000.

Robyn Quinn Karpiak (38) of Brazeau County was charged with three offences including possession of stolen property over $5000.,

Bruner and Roy were remanded into custody after a judicial hearing. The three remaining accused were released after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Breton Provincial Court on March 11, 2020.

-Story submitted by the RCMP