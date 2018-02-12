Central Alberta District ICRU make targeted arrest

As a result of a targeted enforcement operation on February 9, the Central Alberta District ICRU made an arrest of an offender wanted on warrants, who was located in a stolen truck.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the ICRU members were conducting proactive patrols in Leduc when they located a truck with a stolen license plate and determined the truck to be stolen out of Edmonton. Investigation led the ICRU members to Millet where the driver was safely arrested by the ICRU team with no risk to the public.

35-year-old Christopher Kolody of Camrose was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants out of Camrose. A search of the truck Kolody was operating resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodin, multiple stolen pieces of identification, cheques and electronics as well as fraudulently altered documents.

Investigation has linked Kolody to a number of offences currently being investigated throughout Alberta. As a result of this arrest, he is facing 30 new criminal code charges including: possession of property over $5,000, fraud and several charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, amongst others.

Kolody has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Camrose on February 14 at 9:30 a.m., and in Breton on February 14 at 10 a.m.

“Our ongoing crime reduction strategy is focused on targeting repeat offenders and monitoring identified crime hot spots” says Corporal Pete MacMillan. “We’re pleased to report another interruption into the criminal activities of an offender.”

-Submitted by Cpl. Laurel Scott