Photo Submitted.

Central Alberta DJ hosting live stream benefit for Fort McMurray

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, will be fundraising through a 12-hour live mix on May 9

A 12-hour live stream in support of those impacted by the flooding and evacuation in Fort McMurray is taking place this weekend.

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, is hosting Fresh and Favourites for McMurray from noon to midnight on May 9.

“I moved back to Central Alberta a year ago, but my heart is still very much there,” says JD Hunter, who currently lives in Leslieville. “My heart is goes out to them and I wanted to find a way to support them.”

The fundraiser collaborates JD Hunter’s love for helping people and for DJing.

The event, which is being streamed through Twitch, will feature a 12-hour mix as well as highlight three organizations that are supporting the community in Fort McMurray.

The stream is divided up into three 4-hour blocks and in those blocks the organization will get to share their heart and why they do what they do for the community.

Saturday’s first block is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will highlight Samaritans Purse Canada, who is set up in Fort McMurray to help people go through and clean their house, as well as provide chaplain support if people need someone to talk to.

“They’re helping out with the mental, but also the physical side so they’re an organization that I’ve supported for a long time,” JD Hunter explained, “they actually helped me when I was in For McMurray during the wildfire.”

The middle slot, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will support the Salvation Army of Fort McMurray, followed by the Wood Buffalo Food Bank Association from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Donations to the highlighted organizations will be collected through Facebook fundraisers which will launched during the organizations scheduled block.

In addition to the three organizations, JD Hunter says there will also be the opportunity to support families and individuals evacuated right now.

Through the help of the Facebook group “YMM Helping Others” families are being set up for sponsorship and he will be collecting donations through PayPal and e-transfer and each dollar will be passed along to the group.

During the 12-hour stream JD Hunter will be at Juiced Audio & Lighting Inc. in Red Deer where physical donations can be dropped off.

He says he is going to be accepting cash, gas and grocery gift cards, as well as new and freshly cleaned clothing.

“With COVID-19 right now we want to really make sure if it’s used that it’s been freshly cleaned,” reiterated JD Hunter, adding non-perishable food and water will also be accepted.

He will be driving the physical donations up to Fort McMurray himself.

As the fundraiser approaches JD Hunter says he is still seeking sponsors to help support the stream.

He is looking for a “food sponsor” to support his crew during the stream, three “stream sponsors” to support each of the highlighted organizations, and a “title sponsor”.

The live stream can be found at twitch.tv/JDHunterOnAir starting at noon on May 9. More information can be found at the “12 Hour Live DJ Mix YMM Benefit” Facebook page.

Fort McMurray

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lacombe salon owner excited, but very nervous to reopen
Next story
Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Just Posted

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Central Alberta DJ hosting live stream benefit for Fort McMurray

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, will be fundraising through a 12-hour live mix on May 9

Virtual author talk planned for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

16-year-old author Sophie Torro will speak to registrants during a Zoom meeting held by the library

Man dead, RCMP officer and woman injured: Shots fired outside Blackfalds residence Wednesday

RCMP asked some Blackfalds residents to lock doors, stay in basements earlier Wednesday

Eyes Ears Optical and Hearing in Lacombe reopens with COVID-19 relaunch plan

Alberta Government announced plans to reopen certain health services on May 4

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Cargill employee’s father dies; moment of silence at plant for worker who died

Cargill employee’s father dies; moment of silence at plant for worker who died

Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Crescent Point reports $2.32-billion Q1 loss due to plunge in oil prices

Crescent Point reports $2.32-billion Q1 loss due to plunge in oil prices

Alberta suspends environmental monitoring rules for oilsands over COVID concerns

Alberta suspends environmental monitoring rules for oilsands over COVID concerns

Suncor CEO predicts slow recovery for sector from pandemic demand crunch

Suncor CEO predicts slow recovery for sector from pandemic demand crunch

Students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

Students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

TSX inches higher as Shopify overtakes RBC as top Canadian company

TSX inches higher as Shopify overtakes RBC as top Canadian company

Lacombe salon owner excited, but very nervous to reopen

Salons were included in phase one of the provincial relaunch strategy

Most Read