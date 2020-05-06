Central Alberta DJ hosting live stream benefit for Fort McMurray

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, will be fundraising through a 12-hour live mix on May 9

A 12-hour live stream in support of those impacted by the flooding and evacuation in Fort McMurray is taking place this weekend.

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, is hosting Fresh and Favourites for McMurray from noon to midnight on May 9.

“I moved back to Central Alberta a year ago, but my heart is still very much there,” says JD Hunter, who currently lives in Leslieville. “My heart is goes out to them and I wanted to find a way to support them.”

The fundraiser collaborates JD Hunter’s love for helping people and for DJing.

The event, which is being streamed through Twitch, will feature a 12-hour mix as well as highlight three organizations that are supporting the community in Fort McMurray.

The stream is divided up into three 4-hour blocks and in those blocks the organization will get to share their heart and why they do what they do for the community.

Saturday’s first block is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will highlight Samaritans Purse Canada, who is set up in Fort McMurray to help people go through and clean their house, as well as provide chaplain support if people need someone to talk to.

“They’re helping out with the mental, but also the physical side so they’re an organization that I’ve supported for a long time,” JD Hunter explained, “they actually helped me when I was in For McMurray during the wildfire.”

The middle slot, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will support the Salvation Army of Fort McMurray, followed by the Wood Buffalo Food Bank Association from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Donations to the highlighted organizations will be collected through Facebook fundraisers which will launched during the organizations scheduled block.

In addition to the three organizations, JD Hunter says there will also be the opportunity to support families and individuals evacuated right now.

Through the help of the Facebook group “YMM Helping Others” families are being set up for sponsorship and he will be collecting donations through PayPal and e-transfer and each dollar will be passed along to the group.

During the 12-hour stream JD Hunter will be at Juiced Audio & Lighting Inc. in Red Deer where physical donations can be dropped off.

He says he is going to be accepting cash, gas and grocery gift cards, as well as new and freshly cleaned clothing.

“With COVID-19 right now we want to really make sure if it’s used that it’s been freshly cleaned,” reiterated JD Hunter, adding non-perishable food and water will also be accepted.

He will be driving the physical donations up to Fort McMurray himself.

As the fundraiser approaches JD Hunter says he is still seeking sponsors to help support the stream.

He is looking for a “food sponsor” to support his crew during the stream, three “stream sponsors” to support each of the highlighted organizations, and a “title sponsor”.

The live stream can be found at twitch.tv/JDHunterOnAir starting at noon on May 9. More information can be found at the “12 Hour Live DJ Mix YMM Benefit” Facebook page.

Fort McMurray