Central Alberta dog with crooked snout to be united with look-alike pal

Raven is expected to join Best Boy Brodie in Red Deer soon. Brodie and his unique smile have made him a social media star and when owner Amanda Richter saw Raven on a Houston animal shelter’s Facebook page she knew the two dogs were meant to be together. (Photo from Best Boy Brodie Facebook page)

A Red Deer dog with a lopsided smile and a legion of devoted social media followers is expected to soon have a look-alike pal.

Amanda Richter, owner of Brodie, a German shepherd-border collie mix with a crooked snout and a wonky eye due to injuries as a puppy, came across his near-twin on Houston animal shelter Fuzzy Texan Animal Rescue’s Facebook page.

Richter’s heart went out to the dog, Raven, who was likely born with the facial deformity that left her with a similar lopsided face. Brodie was the unfortunate victim of a dog bite from his mother when he was only a few days old.

“I fell in love the moment I saw her face and knew she just had to be with Brodie and our family,” says Richter on her Facebook page Best Boy Brodie devoted to his adventures.

“When I tell you that my jaw dropped as soon as I saw her face…I’m not even exaggerating lol! The same twisty face, the same markings, and even a nearly identical white nose spot?! It’s just unbelievable to me … she’s so beautiful!!

“I believe everything happens for a reason and I do believe she crossed our path for a reason.”

She took to GoFundMe to raise enough money to adopt Raven and cover any required medical and travel expenses. Her appeal raised more than $8,000 from nearly 250 donations.

Texas-based rescue organization Puppy Rescue Mission has stepped in to help ensure Raven gets to her new home.

On Wednesday, Richter announced she is working with the organization to “get everything finalized” for Raven’s flight, as well as organizing her own travel to pick her up.

Richter plans to have Raven flown from Texas to Seattle, where a volunteer will pick her up at the airport and keep her overnight, before driving her across the border into B.C.

“I can’t even sleep because I’m soooo darn excited,” Richter wrote on Facebook.

Fuzzy Texan Animal Rescue “has kept me updated on her well being while she’s at her foster families house, and it sounds like she’s doing amazing.”

Raven will find that her new friend is quite the celebrity. After Richter started posting pictures of Brodie on social media he quickly drew a big following. Brodie has about 600,000 followers on Instagram.

In addition to picking up Raven in about a week and a half, Richter said they are transporting a puppy from Romania to a Canadian soldier who lives in Alberta.

“I never would have thought to start a GoFundMe without your advice, and I definitely would have never been put in touch with all the wonderful people who are helping us” she said.

Any money left over will be donated to Puppy Rescue Mission and Fuzzy Texan Animal Rescue.



