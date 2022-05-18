Central Alberta drag queens to flaunt talents, spread awareness in Sylvan Lake

The Haus of Glitter drag group will be spreading awareness about the LGBTQ2+ community during “An Evening of Drag” event on June 4.

The adults-only event hosted by the Central Alberta Pride Society (CAPS) will feature Red Deer’s Sparkle Emotion, Ruby Harte and DD Fierce.

“The event hopes to bring awareness to the struggles that people in the LGBTQ2+ community face each day and showing people that there is a reason for pride,” said CAPS board chair Lenny Gallant.

Scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. at the NexSource Centre, the event will feature dance and music performances with food and a bar on site. Show tickets are available online at bit.ly/3lozZug.

With several Lakers following the society and given the town’s proximity to Red Deer, CAPS chose to host their first out-of-town event in Sylvan Lake.

CAPS aims to branch out and familiarize a greater number of individuals of the resources available for the LGBTQ2S+ society.

“It’s our first live event since COVID-19 and … we are moving forward with the hopes of doing activities and events in the surrounding communities around Red Deer,” Gallant said.

CAPS offers a variety of support groups for people to join. Interviews with prominent LGBTQ2S+ figures are also available.

After delays during COVID-19, the society is pushing to have a bank of educational materials ready for public and school-use by the end of this year.

During the Central Albert Pride Week, which will be Aug. 7 to 13, the society aims to visit different communities around Red Deer to present a variety of fun and educational events.