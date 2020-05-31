Central Alberta drowning and Ontario homicide connected: police

Police say there is a connection between two recent deaths – a drowning in central Alberta and a homicide in Thorndale, Ont., – even though the victims were more than 3,000 kms apart.

On Thursday, RCMP officers responded to a call of a dead man who was located in the North Saskatchwan River near Rocky Mountain House.

Initial police investigation suggests the man died as a result of drowning.

The 30-year-old has been identified as Alexander Collins Thorndale, Ontario.

Two days prior, on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police as well as Middlesex OPP Major Crime Unit and other partnering agencies started an investigation into the death of Sean Collins, 27, of Thorndale.

Police located the dead man at a within his home in Thorndale.

A post mortem examination confirmed the male died as a result of a homicide.

#MiddlesexOPP are in the preliminary stages of a death related investigation on Leesboro Trail in Thorndale. Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).@ThamesCentre @crimestopperldn pic.twitter.com/r16nAnysyt — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 27, 2020

Police believe there is no risk to the public at this time.

Thorndale, a town with a population of about 13,000, is located about 22 kms northeast of London, Ont.

The Middlesex County OPP Major Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are working jointly with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Major Crime Unit in Alberta on this homicide investigation and police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Central Alberta Crime