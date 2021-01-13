Dr. Glen Burton, an anesthetist at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, demonstrates new operating room lights, which were funded by donations to the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation. (Photo contributed)

Dr. Glen Burton, an anesthetist at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, demonstrates new operating room lights, which were funded by donations to the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation. (Photo contributed)

Central Alberta hospital gets operating room upgrades

Equipment and lighting improvements

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre has some new equipment and lighting for surgery thanks to the local health foundation.

Alberta Health Services said the upgrade to operating room lighting gives surgeons a better line of sight during procedures. New equipment includes laparoscopic instruments for gallbladder and uterine removal, and hernia repair.

The type and number of surgeries will not change as a result of the improvements. About 150 surgical procedures are completed each week at the hospital, which include general surgery, gynecological surgery and endoscopy.

“This new equipment is the latest in technology and will provide high-quality support to our surgeons at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre,” said site manager Shirley Hope.

“Having access to equipment like the laparoscopic instruments will also allow us to improve the patient experience by performing procedures through smaller incisions, which minimizes the discomfort to our patients and accelerates their recovery process.”

The hospital also received an adjustable medical-instrument stand with trays to hold sterile instrument sets.

The improvement project, completed in August 2020, was funded through the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation.

Funding for the new lights came from the foundation’s Operation Healthy Hospital campaign that raised $250,000 for the operating room upgrades and maternity and endoscopy programs.

“We have been extremely blessed with the generosity of our community members over the years and the continual financial support received by the Rocky Health Foundation,” said Phyllis Loewen, foundation chair.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HospitalsRocky Mountain House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airlines have turned away hundreds of passengers since launch of new testing mandate
Next story
Trump impeached for the second time, this time for ‘incitement of insurrection’

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for parts of central Alberta on Jan. 13, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning issued for central Alberta

Environment Canada said strong northwesterly winds will develop in the morning and weaken in the evening

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municpal Library now offering curbside pick-up

The library is currently closed to the public, following public health orders

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed an eight per cent positivity rate for Alberta, the chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter on Friday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
5 new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone– 38 deaths provincially a new daily record for Alberta

Two of the most recent deaths were in Red Deer, two in Camrose

Advocate file photo
Health restrictions delay guilty plea in case of Sylvan Lake man accused of killing wife

Satnam Sandhu now expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 23

Mayor Sean McIntyre. Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake Mayor says 2020 was a ‘weird, scary and lonely year’

The Town of Sylvan Lake faced many challenges last year and saw many successes, McIntyre says

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Dr. Glen Burton, an anesthetist at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, demonstrates new operating room lights, which were funded by donations to the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation. (Photo contributed)
Central Alberta hospital gets operating room upgrades

Equipment and lighting improvements

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40K to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Medical examiner testifies woman suffered horrific injury at Edmonton hotel

Cindy Gladue was found dead in a hotel bathtub

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home in Vancouver, on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. care home allowed group activities to continue after positive test: family

Little Mountain Place became the deadliest care home outbreak in British Columbia

Natalie Klein, of Bladez 2 Fadez, finishes up with her first client Daryl Dyck on Jan. 12. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)
Updated: RCMP attend shortly after central Alberta salon reopens

Innisfail shop owner stands up for small business

(Black Press Media files)
Alberta’s top court tells environmental appeals board to expand public hearings

Board deals with appeals to decisions made under the province’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Most Read