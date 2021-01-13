Central Alberta hospital gets operating room upgrades

Dr. Glen Burton, an anesthetist at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, demonstrates new operating room lights, which were funded by donations to the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation. (Photo contributed)

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre has some new equipment and lighting for surgery thanks to the local health foundation.

Alberta Health Services said the upgrade to operating room lighting gives surgeons a better line of sight during procedures. New equipment includes laparoscopic instruments for gallbladder and uterine removal, and hernia repair.

The type and number of surgeries will not change as a result of the improvements. About 150 surgical procedures are completed each week at the hospital, which include general surgery, gynecological surgery and endoscopy.

“This new equipment is the latest in technology and will provide high-quality support to our surgeons at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre,” said site manager Shirley Hope.

“Having access to equipment like the laparoscopic instruments will also allow us to improve the patient experience by performing procedures through smaller incisions, which minimizes the discomfort to our patients and accelerates their recovery process.”

The hospital also received an adjustable medical-instrument stand with trays to hold sterile instrument sets.

The improvement project, completed in August 2020, was funded through the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation.

Funding for the new lights came from the foundation’s Operation Healthy Hospital campaign that raised $250,000 for the operating room upgrades and maternity and endoscopy programs.

“We have been extremely blessed with the generosity of our community members over the years and the continual financial support received by the Rocky Health Foundation,” said Phyllis Loewen, foundation chair.



