Central Alberta man found guilty in crash that killed 2 people, hurt 2 others

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured

A young man who was behind the wheel in a central Alberta crash that killed two teens and injured two others has been found guilty of all charges.

Dylan Beauclair, who is 21, was convicted of two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

Court heard there were five people in the car on July 1, 2016, as it sped down a road and blew threw a stop sign at a highway intersection on the way to a party.

The car crashed after it narrowly missed a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured.

Court heard that Beauclair was arguing with his girlfriend after her father had phoned her to tell her to come home. (RD News Now)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

Just Posted

Bozo eruptions: Will gaffes on social issues affect Alberta election results?

The economy will be top of mind for many Alberta voters

Central Alberta man found guilty in crash that killed 2 people, hurt 2 others

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured

Sylvan Lake Yettis eye league championship ahead of season start

The first game for the Yettis is April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Hasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on Alberta

Notley was asked about a rally with Andrew Scheer Jason Kenney

Alberta Party leader would build hospitals, shorten wait times, improve service

Stephen Mandel says a government led by him would build hospitals, shorten wait times

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

Lacombe Generals march to third straight Allan Cup Final

3-1 win over Rosetown sets up finals match with the Innisfail Eagles

Innisfail Eagles claw out win over Stoney Creek Generals in Allan Cup semis

3-2 win sets up all-ACHW final on Saturday

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Most Read