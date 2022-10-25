Central Alberta man identified as murder victim

A warrant was issued for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, and RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him. (Contributed)

One suspect allegedly connected to the murder of a Wetaskiwin man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second suspect.

On Oct. 20, Wetaskiwin RCMP received a report that Brian Michael Dupe, 63, was missing and had not been seen since Oct. 14.

Information from the public resulted in human remains being located in a rural area west of Alder Flats on Oct. 22 which were confirmed to be Dupe after an autopsy on Oct. 24.

Police said charges are pending against the man who was already arrested, and an update was expected once charges have been sworn and a court date set.

Investigators have also obtained a warrant for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, an alleged first degree murder suspect, and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Joseph was last seen in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 24 when he was driving a blue, 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Alberta license plate BYK-4577.

Police said Joseph may be armed and is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.

The Alberta RCMP offered condolences to the family of Brian Dupe and pledged to continue to work to hold accountable the individuals responsible for his death.

Anyone with information on this investigation can contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

murderWetaskiwin