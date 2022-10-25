Central Alberta man identified as murder victim

Wetaskiwin RCMP search for second suspect

A warrant was issued for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, and RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him. (Contributed)

A warrant was issued for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, and RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him. (Contributed)

One suspect allegedly connected to the murder of a Wetaskiwin man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second suspect.

On Oct. 20, Wetaskiwin RCMP received a report that Brian Michael Dupe, 63, was missing and had not been seen since Oct. 14.

Information from the public resulted in human remains being located in a rural area west of Alder Flats on Oct. 22 which were confirmed to be Dupe after an autopsy on Oct. 24.

Police said charges are pending against the man who was already arrested, and an update was expected once charges have been sworn and a court date set.

Investigators have also obtained a warrant for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, an alleged first degree murder suspect, and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Joseph was last seen in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 24 when he was driving a blue, 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Alberta license plate BYK-4577.

Police said Joseph may be armed and is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.

The Alberta RCMP offered condolences to the family of Brian Dupe and pledged to continue to work to hold accountable the individuals responsible for his death.

Anyone with information on this investigation can contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

murderWetaskiwin

Previous story
More dual credit programs coming to Wolf Creek schools
Next story
Ottawa police inspector worried “Freedom Convoy” could turn into Jan. 6 attack

Just Posted

A rural crime watch sign on the way into Eckville. The Medicine River Rural Crime Watch covers Eckville and the surrounding area and reports suspicious activity to the RCMP. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Residents helping to reduce rural crime

Wolf Creek Public Schools recently received $100,000 to put towards dual credit programs within its high schools. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
More dual credit programs coming to Wolf Creek schools

Sylvan Lake Lions player #28, Cayden Cormier, is headed toward the end zone and a touchdown during Saturday’s game against the Lindsay Thurber Raiders. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Lions and Bears won at home on Saturday

Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Central Alberta MLAs named to Premier Smith’s cabinet