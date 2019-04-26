Central Alberta placed under snowfall warning

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the last weekend of April, says Environment Canada

Photo Courtesy of Environment Canada’s Website.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta.

A total of 10 to 20 cm of snowfall is expected, with more possible in areas with higher terrain.

A Pacific weather system is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the area starting overnight April 26 and move out of the province by the afternoon of April 28.

The warning is in effect for areas in and around the City of Red Deer, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, County of Stettler, Flagstaff County, Camrose County and Flagstaff County.

Environment Canada warns accumulating snow can make travel difficult and reduce visibility.

They recommend using headlights and maintaining a safe following distance, as well as taking breaks.

