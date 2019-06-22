Central Alberta RCMP constable found not guilty of sexual assault

Justice Grant Dunlop acquitted Const. Jason Tress following a week-long trial in Red Deer Court

A central Alberta Mountie accused of asking a woman in custody to lift her shirt and show him her breasts has been found not guilty of sexual assault and criminal breach of trust.

Justice Grant Dunlop acquitted Const. Jason Tress following a week-long trial in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

The complainant, Melissa Heinrichs, told court earlier this week that Tress twice asked her to lift her shirt while she was in RCMP custody on July 1, 2016.

She said the first time was while they were inside a police vehicle travelling to the RCMP detachment after Heinrichs had been arrested.

Heinrichs told court that Tress also asked her to lift her shirt while they were in the fingerprint room at the detachment.

Tress told court that while he did notice Heinrichs was not wearing a bra, he did not make any vulgar comments, instead offering to get her additional clothing.

Dunlop said he found Tress’s testimony to be reasonable.

“The Crown has failed to establish Tress made vulgar comments, asked her to show breasts,” Dunlop said Friday. “Constable Tress said those things did not happen, and I believe him.”

Dunlop also pointed out several inconsistencies between the testimony Heinrichs gave at a preliminary hearing in October and the one she gave at trial, casting doubt on her credibility.

Notably, Heinrichs said at the preliminary hearing that Tress grabbed her multiple times while in the fingerprint room. At trial, she testified that he never touched her.

Dunlop also noted that Heinrichs said she was going through withdrawal from drugs on the day she was arrested, creating serious doubts about her ability to directly recall what happened that day.

“There is no evidence of assault, let alone sexual assault,” defence lawyer Robb Beeman said during closing arguments. “She admitted to lying on matters that go to the very heart of this case.”

Given there was no video or audio recordings of the allegations, Dunlop said he was left with the contradictory evidence provided by their testimonies.

Tress has been on paid leave from the RCMP since July 2016 and is currently working in the oilfields. (rdnewsNOW)

Troy Gillard, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Regulator seeks opinions on Trans Mountain pipeline process resumption
Next story
Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Just Posted

Alberta launches court challenge of federal carbon tax

Province wants a legal opinion on the constitutionality of Ottawa imposing the tax

Life-changing Parkinson’s boxing club coming to Lacombe

Non-contact program helps drastically improve Parkinson’s disease symptoms

Sylvan Lake woman recounts her experience trekking Mt. Everest

Perle Campbell and her daughter travelled to Nepal in May to hike to base camp on Mt. Everest

Jason Kenney hands out earplugs during debate on unions’ bargaining rights

Alberta premier gives earplugs to United Conservative caucus members so they can tune out the NDP

Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers secure playoff spot

The Midget Buccs defeated the Didsbury Chargers 11-6 on June 15 to close out regular season play

VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked

The two are on course to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Calgary Flames select forward Jakob Pelletier with the No. 26 pick

The 18-year-old winger from Quebec City had spoken with the club earlier in the day and knew they were interested

Central Alberta RCMP constable found not guilty of sexual assault

Justice Grant Dunlop acquitted Const. Jason Tress following a week-long trial in Red Deer Court

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke, B.C.

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

More than 700 wildlfire evacuees in Alberta can soon return to Metis community

Evacuees from the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement can safely return starting on Thursday

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Most Read