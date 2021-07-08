Central Alberta RCMP detachments launch new security camera registry

Several RCMP detachments in central Alberta, including Rimbey, have launched a new security camera registry that aims to use cameras in the community to assist police investigations.

The registry program rolled out in Rimbey, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds and Rocky Mountain House on July 7. The program is called ‘CAPTURE,’ which stands for Community Assisted Policing Through the Use of Recorded Evidence.

CAPTURE is a voluntary registry program that will record the location of security cameras owned by businesses and residents in participating communities.

“Property crime has been identified as a policing priority in our rural communities,” said Staff Sgt. Carl Dinsdale, Rocky RCMP detachment commander in a news release.

“CAPTURE gives our members another tool to assist in their investigations, which may lead to an increase in solving these crimes and charging the individuals responsible.”

To register a camera and to learn more, visit www.crimecapture.ca. Only the location of the camera(s) and contact information are recorded on the secure site.

Registering a camera does not give police access to cameras or the footage. If an incident happens, RCMP can view the list of camera locations, and contact the registered camera owners to make a request for the image(s) or footage.

“By providing the RCMP with the location of your security cameras, you could be helping to provide key information to ensure people responsible for a crime are held accountable,” said Dinsdale.

“When members of the community and police work together, we have better success and improve the overall safety of our communities.”

