Central Alberta RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrests

Central Alberta RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle last month shortly after it was stolen from Eckville.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said on March 21 at about 2:41 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Eckville soon after it was taken.

RCMP said a few minutes later police were able to locate the vehicle as well as a second suspect vehicle on Highway 11.

When RCMP attempted to stop the vehicles both fled. A short time later, police located the vehicle from Eckville on Range Road 30 stuck in the snow east of the town. The driver was arrested and charged.

The other vehicle was later found, also stuck in the snow, on Range Road 31.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said the second suspect was located with the assistance of Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, and Red Deer RCMP and a police dog. Charges are pending against that suspect.

“This is a good example of neighbouring detachments coming together to successfully and safely locate these individuals,” said Staff Sgt. Jay Peden, of Sylvan Lake RCMP.

A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police, three counts of failing to comply with release condition, and failing to comply with probation order.

He was released from custody and his next appearance set for May 19 at Red Deer Provincial Court.


