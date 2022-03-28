Central Alberta RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Innisfail RCMP recovered stolen property, including a vehicle last Friday, and charges were laid against two people.

RCMP said on March 25 a search warrant was executed at an Innisfail residence where officers also seized stolen industrial wire, stolen mail and a small amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Innisfail RCMP executed the warrant with assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service. Six people were arrested, and four were released with no charges.

A 43-year-old Innisfail man was charged with three counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and breach of a release order.

He was also arrested on 24 outstanding warrants from Three Hills and Drumheller detachments, and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is on April 8 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

A 43-year-old Innisfail woman was charged with three counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and breach of a release order.

She was released on cash bail and her next court appearance is April 8 in Red Deer Provincial Court.



