Central Alberta RCMP seek suspect wanted for alleged attempted murder

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for one of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on the Louis Bull Tribe in February.

RCMP said on Feb. 26 at about 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital where two males with gun shot wounds were dropped off.

One suspect, a 22-year-old man, of the Louis Bull Tribe, was arrested on March 11.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm while being reckless, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, breach of a firearms prohibition, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect was remanded into custody after a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on March 31.

Police are still looking for a 18-year-old man, of Ermineskin Cree Nation, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

He is believed to be in the Maskwacis area, but is also known to frequent the City of Wetaskiwin and the Town of Ponoka.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



