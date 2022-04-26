(File photo by Advocate staff)

Central Alberta RCMP seize shotgun and drugs

Ponoka RCMP respond to a report of a suspicious person

A Calgary man faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after Ponoka RCMP were called to a rural residence on April 23.

Ponoka RCMP said a complaint came in about an alleged suspicious person near a rural residence in Ponoka County, and police arrived to find a man hiding under a nearby vehicle.

While searching the man and his vehicle, police seized a 12-gauge shot gun, radio jammer, stolen licence plate, about 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Canadian currency, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The 26-year-old man was charged with 20 offences relating to drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, weapons, and failing to comply with release conditions.

“This reported suspicious activity is yet another excellent example of our police officers and the members of the communities we serve working together towards the common goal of crime reduction in our area. This call made to police played a key role towards maintaining public safety by removing drugs, weapons and money related to criminal activities from the street,” said Ponoka RCMP.


