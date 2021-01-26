Central Alberta restaurant owner defies health restrictions by serving diners

Whistle Stop Cafe owner says pandemic restrictions unfair to restaurants and small businesses

Whistle Stop Cafe owner Christopher Scott posted this photo of a notice AHS posted in his restaurant last Thursday, which closes the dining room. He is defying the order as a protest against health restrictions, which he says are unfair to restaurants and other small businesses. Photo from Whistle Stop Cafe Facebook page

Whistle Stop Cafe owner Christopher Scott vowed on Monday to continue serving sit-down customers at his Mirror restaurant in defiance of Alberta Health Services regulations.

Scott is taking a stand because he feels restaurant owners like himself are being unfairly targeted by health restrictions that allow businesses such as grocery stores and other big chains such as Costco to welcome customers while owners of smaller businesses must turn away patrons who want to sit down for a meal.

The restaurant owner first planned to serve seated customers last Thursday as a one- or two-day protest. But he was motivated to take a bigger stand after hearing Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw talk last week about the decision to extend health restrictions past the Jan. 21 deadline.

“Everything changed when I heard Dr. Hinshaw say there was no foreseeable end to these restrictions,” said Scott, who has operated the café just east of Mirror on Highway 21 since 2019.

“To hear Dr. Hinshaw to say that and then to say we are all in this together, it made my blood boil.”

Scott decided then to keep his doors open as long as he can.

“We’re open because I just said ‘enough is enough and it’s time for a change,’” he said on Monday as a steady stream of customers came in to eat or pick up food.

Up until last Thursday he had been following the rules. But as weeks dragged on, he could see his bank account dwindling and wondered if he was going to be able to keep paying his only remaining staff member.

Scott is happy that grocery stores and others allowed to see customers are open and hundreds of people still have their jobs. But it is obvious to him that the risk of COVID being transmitted in that setting is much higher than in a restaurant or other small business.

“They’re open, I’m not. They’re thriving. And I’m at risk of losing my business. That’s not fair.”

Scott’s stance has struck a chord with many in the province.

“The support we’ve been getting since we started this has been overwhelming,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. Some of our posts have over 160,000 views.”

An update he put on Facebook had close to 900 engagements, as of Monday afternoon, almost all supportive.

“There is the odd angry face and the odd death threat mixed in there as well.”

Scott is not surprised by how people have reacted to his challenge.

“I knew we were going to have the support of small business and the majority of Albertans. Having this place I have the opportunity to talk to a lot of people and 99 per cent of the people who come through my door they are of the same mindset that the rules that AHS has imposed on restaurants and other small businesses similar to ours are unfair.”

While there are long-term health repercussions from COVID, lockdowns and other restrictions are also having a big impact on mental health. People have lost jobs, can’t support their families are being driven to suicide.

“I have a musician friend who has lost seven of his friends from the time (the pandemic) started until now through suicide.”

An AHS health inspector came by late last week and issued him a verbal warning and posted a notice of closure on his diner. AHS had not been back on Monday as of noon but he expects to hear from them again.

An RCMP officer stopped by in the morning but took no action, the business owner said.

If he continues he may have his health permit rescinded, which would mean his liquor licence is no longer valid. As well, he could face fines that could cost him thousands of dollars a day.

Despite those risks, he is not going to give up, he said.

Asked about Whistle Stop on Monday AHS said that “at this time restaurants are permitted to operate under the current public health restrictions but are limited to takeout, delivery or curbside pickup only.

“AHS continues to monitor the situation with RCMP.”

Corrina Fischer, a friend, volunteered to help Scott out at Whistle Stop.

Like him, she was dismayed that health authorities did not provide any reassurance that businesses would be able to reopen any time soon even though medical experts have said the chances are low of the virus being spread in restaurants and similar settings.

“We can stand for truth. It takes courage and it takes strength but we can do it.”

Fischer, too, has seen how the lockdowns and restrictions have had a severe impact on the mental health of so many, including seniors. She knows of five suicides, including a despondent father of three, who lost his job and took his own life last fall.

“We have to do something, and it starts here.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Whistle Stop Cafe east of Mirror is open for sit-down dining in defiance of health restrictions that owner Christopher Scott says are unfair to restaurants and other small businesses. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Previous story
Top Florida official makes pitch for Tokyo Olympics to be moved there, despite pandemic
Next story
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Just Posted

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)
Ag Minister announces 20% off crop insurance for Alberta farmers

Dreeshen says this will support job creators and boosting rural economy during a difficult time

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Heath, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Black Press file photo
Updated: Alberta health minister said COVID variants a “serious threat”

100-year-old among those who died

An x-ray tech demonstrates the new equipment in use. (Photo Submitted)
New diagnostic equipment now operational at Sylvan Lake AACS

In August it was announced that Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori donated $850,000 to AACS

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
Alberta adds 463 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The central zone has 818 active cases

Terrance Josephson of the Princeton Posse, at left, and Tyson Conroy of the Summerland Steam clash during a Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena in the early spring of 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Whistle Stop Cafe owner Christopher Scott and his sister Melodie are serving sit-down customers in their Mirror diner to protest health restrictions that they say are unfair to restaurants and other small businesses. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Central Alberta restaurant owner defies health restrictions by serving diners

Whistle Stop Cafe owner says pandemic restrictions unfair to restaurants and small businesses

The Northwest Territories flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta man charged with threatening Northwest Territories public health officer

Police did reveal the nature of the threats, but said it was concerning

A healthy volunteer receives an injection in this undated handout image provided by Providence Therapeutics. Human clinical trials have begun in Toronto for a proposed COVID-19 vaccine by a Canadian company. Providence Therapeutics of Calgary says 60 subjects will be monitored for 13 months, with the first results expected next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Providence Therapeutics *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Calgary company begins human clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

If successful, the vaccine could be released by the end of the year

A healthy volunteer receives an injection in this undated handout image provided by Providence Therapeutics. Human clinical trials have begun in Toronto for a proposed COVID-19 vaccine by a Canadian company. Providence Therapeutics of Calgary says 60 subjects will be monitored for 13 months, with the first results expected next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Providence Therapeutics *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Calgary company begins human clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

If successful, the vaccine could be released by the end of the year

Red Fraggle, one of Jim Henson Company’s Fraggle Rock characers, is shown at Time To Play Holiday Show, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010, in New York. The Jim Henson Company says production has officially started in Calgary on a reboot of the original 1980s children’s puppet series, which was filmed in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Lennihan
‘Fraggle Rock’ children’s puppet series reboot starts production in Calgary

A spokesperson says the new series will stream on Apple TV plus

Black Press file photo
Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision

A 37-year-old man from Maskwacis has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
Couple charged after travelling to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

The maximum fine under the emergency measures act is $500, and up to six months in jail

Most Read