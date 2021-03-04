Seniors in the 65-unit Piper Creek Lodge are among those waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Seniors in the 65-unit Piper Creek Lodge are among those waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Central Alberta senior lodges anxiously waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations

“Should be at the front of the line, not the back of the line”

Seniors in two lodges in Red Deer, one in Lacombe and another Sylvan Lake, have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and central Albertans want answers.

Geoff Olson, executive director of Bridges Community Living, said vaccinations by Alberta Health Services at Parkvale and Piper Creek lodges have been scheduled and then cancelled. At Pines Lodge, residents were vaccinated, but not staff.

Vaccinations at Sylvan Lake Lodge, were also cancelled.

“Residents and their families are very, very concerned, especially in our lodge program, because they have been treated as high risk up to this point… and therefore should be at the front of the line, not the back of the line,” Olson said.

“I have a hard time believing we’ve been high risk for a year now, and all of a sudden we’re not a high risk anymore.”

Alberta Health Services acknowledged that many eligible Albertans and their families are eagerly awaiting their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we have had to reschedule vaccine administration in some lodges and care homes due to inconsistency in vaccine supply. We apologize to anyone whose vaccination has been delayed, and for the uncertainty and frustration these delays may cause. We want to assure you, and your families, you will receive the vaccine,” said AHS in a statement.

Recently the province opened vaccinations up for seniors 75 and older through pharmacies in Red Deer, Edmonton and Calgary. On Thursday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the government now expects to be able to offer all Alberta 18 and over, a first dose of the vaccine by the end of June.

Olson said it can’t be a supply issue if the province is doing an average of 11,000 COVID-19 shots a day. If it’s a priority issue, why aren’t lodge residents at the top of the list? They range in age from 65 to over 100.

Alberta Health Services said it is working with the operators of seniors lodges and care homes to host vaccinations at their sites in the coming days and weeks. Immunization is being rescheduled for residents at some lodges, including Parkvale Lodge, Revera Ingelwood, and Lacombe Lodge, to occur between Mar. 17 and 23.

“The exact timing of immunizations is subject to the availability of vaccine supply, and is dependent on the coordination with site operators,” AHS said.

AHS said residents living in a lodge, manor, or other private supportive living facility, will be contacted directly through their care team to be immunized onsite. They do not need to book their own appointments; arrangements will be made for them with the site.

Related:

Premiers blame Ottawa for delayed COVID-19 shots; Ontario pharmacies to offer jabs

Alberta extends time between vaccine doses means more people to get shot sooner

Linda Palmer, whose 93-year-old mother lives at Lacombe Lodge, said opening up vaccinations to more people is fantastic, but vaccinations at her mother’s lodge were cancelled this week.

“(The province) has been saying all these lodges have been done and they’re not. It’s frustrating. These people are worried. They’re afraid,” said Palmer, who puts the blame on provincial health officials and not the lodge.

The last time she saw her mother was through a window in October.

She said her mother is doing well, but it’s been pure luck that the lodge has not had a COVID case.

“They have been doing a good job there, but people are allowed to come and go. It’s not like they’re in a locked-in facility,” said Palmer, of Dewinton.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued
Next story
Officer was on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes: U.S. prosecutors

Just Posted

COVID
Red Deer down to 313 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reports an additional 411 COVID-19 cases

Seniors in the 65-unit Piper Creek Lodge are among those waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Central Alberta senior lodges anxiously waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations

“Should be at the front of the line, not the back of the line”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta
Economists “cautiously hopeful” for economic recovery in Alberta

Charles St. Arnaud says Alberta’s recovery will rebound along with roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged that Friday would be one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Three more Red Deer COVID-19 deaths, 331 active cases in Alberta

Red Deer is down to 362 active cases of the virus

There were 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,902. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
12 new COVID-19 deaths, 402 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer sits at 409 active cases

Caitlin Kraft, the sister of Jeffery Kraft, stands third from the left, holding a sign calling for the maximum sentence for Campbell, who is charged with manslaughter. (Photo by Paul Cowley)
UPDATED: Judge again rejects submission of 7-year sentence for slaying of Kraft

Tyler John Campbell charged with second-degree murder for December 2019 homicide

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court to appeal bail conditions, after he was arrested for holding day services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Law remains valid:’ Pastor accused of violating health orders to remain in jail

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the pastor

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is suspending all of the licences held by an oil and gas producer with more than 2,200 wells and 2,100 pipelines after it failed to bring its operations into compliance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Energy Regulator suspends licences of oil and gas producer that owes $67M

The company is being asked to comply with past orders to clean up historic spills and contamination

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. The federal government is unveiling proposed regulations for its greenhouse gas offset program that will govern how developers can register and sell credits earned through projects that reduce emissions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Proposed federal carbon offset credit regulations raise farmer advocate’s concern

Final regulations are to be established by next fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa Friday, March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau holds firm on premiers’ health-care funding demands, COVID-19 aid comes first

Premiers argue that the current amount doesn’t keep pace with yearly cost increases of about five per cent

Pictured here is Stettler’s Jenner Smith with a guide dog from Aspen Service Dogs. An online auction will be running soon to help raise funds for Jenner to receive his very own service dog later this year. Jenner, who is four years old, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2019. photo submitted
An online auction is planned to raise funds for a service dog for a Stettler family

Jenner Smith, four, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2019

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of its Janssen subsidiary’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Johnson & Johnson via AP
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

It is the 4th vaccine approved in Canada and the 1st that requires just a single dose

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Most Read