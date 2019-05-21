Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre host Respect Day on May 24th

Executive Director for the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre Patricia Arango is hoping the organization’s event Respect Day can help eliminate violence in society. Black Press File Photo

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC) is hosting its annual Respect Day on Friday, May 24.

The event is free for the community to attend. There will be a barbeque, Country Pride line dancers, Indigenous drummers and dancers, as well as information booths.

The event will run from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Red Deer City Hall Park. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Made To Respect t-shirt. If you don’t have a shirt, there will be some on site.

Stay connected with this event and others, by following CASASC on social media. Show support for survivors during Sexual Violence Awareness Month (SVAM) using #SVAM on social media. SVAM is about more than awareness, the ultimate goal is prevention.

This year’s theme centers around shining a light on the issue of sexual violence, bringing out an often-taboo topic to the light of the public realm. Whether it is talking about the issue of consent, taking action, or advancing toward prevention through respect and education, sexual violence needs to be addressed.

A child age client supported by CASASC had this to say to other survivors: “Hold on. Someone needs to hear your story. Don’t give up. I refuse to sink. Don’t let anyone dull your shine! Stars can’t shine without darkness.”

Join in the conversation by using #SVAM and participate in the iRespect initiative using the hashtag #iRespect on social media. Help us create a culture of respect and make Red

CASASC is a voluntary, non-profit organization serving the Central Alberta region under the direction of a community-based Board of Directors. CASASC educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

-Submitted by the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre