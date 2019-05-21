Executive Director for the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre Patricia Arango is hoping the organization’s event Respect Day can help eliminate violence in society. Black Press File Photo

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre host Respect Day on May 24th

Event features BBQ, Country Pride line dancers, Indigenous drummers,dancers, and information booths

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC) is hosting its annual Respect Day on Friday, May 24.

The event is free for the community to attend. There will be a barbeque, Country Pride line dancers, Indigenous drummers and dancers, as well as information booths.

The event will run from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Red Deer City Hall Park. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Made To Respect t-shirt. If you don’t have a shirt, there will be some on site.

Stay connected with this event and others, by following CASASC on social media. Show support for survivors during Sexual Violence Awareness Month (SVAM) using #SVAM on social media. SVAM is about more than awareness, the ultimate goal is prevention.

This year’s theme centers around shining a light on the issue of sexual violence, bringing out an often-taboo topic to the light of the public realm. Whether it is talking about the issue of consent, taking action, or advancing toward prevention through respect and education, sexual violence needs to be addressed.

A child age client supported by CASASC had this to say to other survivors: “Hold on. Someone needs to hear your story. Don’t give up. I refuse to sink. Don’t let anyone dull your shine! Stars can’t shine without darkness.”

Join in the conversation by using #SVAM and participate in the iRespect initiative using the hashtag #iRespect on social media. Help us create a culture of respect and make Red

CASASC is a voluntary, non-profit organization serving the Central Alberta region under the direction of a community-based Board of Directors. CASASC educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

-Submitted by the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Previous story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game
Next story
Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s north water reservoir project to proceed with larger price tag

Council approved the tender and budget increase for the construction of the reservoir

Town of Sylvan Lake passes 2019 tax rate, estimates education tax

Sylvan Lake and all municipalities have been left without an education tax from the Province

Town of Sylvan Lake to replace old water meters to streamline monthly billing

Town Council also approved replacing old water meters to the current technology

Drivers reminded impairment and driving don’t mix

National Road Safety Week May 14 to 20

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre host Respect Day on May 24th

Event features BBQ, Country Pride line dancers, Indigenous drummers,dancers, and information booths

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Growing wildfire prompts warning for High Level to prepare for evacuation

Town of High Level announced Monday that residents should get personal items in order

Carbon tax, desk-thumping on agenda in upcoming Alberta legislature session

Jason Kenney has appointed a panel to come up with ways to reduce spending in the budget this fall

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Authorities warn out-of-control wildfire could cut northern Alberta town’s electricity

Alberta Transportation has closed Highway 35 south of High Level due to the fire

Most Read