Central Alberta woman accused of killing husband; body found inside home

A woman from central Alberta has been charged with murder in the death of her husband.

Police say RCMP officers from Blackfalds and Red Deer were called to a disturbance in Red Deer County on Wednesday morning and discovered a dead man inside a home.

An autopsy identified the man as 36-year-old Matthew Berresford.

Robin Berresford, who is also 36, remains in custody and is to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday.

RCMP spokesman Const. Mike Hibbs says he can’t say at this time whether the charge will be first- or second-degree murder.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

