Central Alberta woman named 2024 Miss Rodeo Canada

Central Alberta’s Kaylee Shantz was overcome with emotions after being named 2024 Miss Rodeo Canada.

The 22-year-old, who currently lives on a family farm northwest of Rimbey and is currently Miss Ponoka Stampede, shed tears of joy when she was crowned Miss Rodeo Canada during the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer this past week.

“It was all around an amazing experience and there was a big flood of emotions at the very end there,” Shantz recalled a couple of days after winning the competition.

“I was honestly very surprised. I was so grateful and so thankful for the experience. It felt very full-circle – my whole family was there to support me. I was so proud that I was able to showcase my skills, be the best version of myself and compete against some really impressive girls – my competitors were absolutely incredible.”

Shantz was one of eight women competing for the title of 2024 Miss Rodeo Canada. The contestants are judged based on five different categories: public speaking, horsemanship, modelling, written exam and personal interview.

“It was a really fun experience and I enjoyed those moments with my fellow competitors. It’s something I will never forget,” said Shantz.

“I wouldn’t have been able to this without all of the people who have helped me along the way. I have an incredible village behind me: sponsors, community members, family and friends. I’ve had unwavering support and can’t thank them enough for helping me along this journey.”

Among her fellow contestants was Miss Strathmore Stampede Martina Holtkamp, who grew up on a farm near Rimbey and is an Olds College alumnus.

Shantz aspires to a career in psychology, with a focus on child psychology, development and therapy, according to her bio on the Miss Rodeo Canada website.

“Her hands-on knowledge in the health care field, through different certifications, such as Health Care Aide and Occupational First Aid Level 3 will help round out her knowledge base,” the website states.

Being a part of the rodeo world has been “an incredible ride,” Shantz added.

“I’ve been able to gain rodeo family and connections that I’ll have for a lifetime. I feel so blessed to be in the boots I’m in today and I’m thankful for the opportunities that rodeo has given me,” said Shantz, who also volunteers as the Rimbey Rodeo Royalty co-ordinator in order to guide and encourage others on their journeys.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

