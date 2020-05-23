Christine Engel, owner of The Wedding Seamstress in Sylvan Lake, was recognized under the the Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition program recently. Photo contributed by GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA

Central Alberta woman recognized by province for making hospital gowns

Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition program honours Christine Engel

A central Alberta business owner is receiving provincial recognition for her volunteer efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine Engel, owner of The Wedding Seamstress, was recognized under the Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition program earlier this week.

“She has volunteered her time, expertise and efforts to make 190 hospital gowns to help protect the volunteers that work at The Mustard Seed in Red Deer and Calgary,” the Government of Alberta’s website said.

Engel, who works from her home in Birchcliff, which is a summer village on the north side of Sylvan Lake, placed a call out for volunteers to help cut and sew the gowns and over 40 women responded and stepped up to help.

“She organized the resources and got the supplies organized and delivered to the volunteers. Christine and her volunteers have banded together to help protect volunteers working to protect some of Alberta’s most vulnerable people,” the government site said.

“In addition to helping those at the Mustard Seed, she’s given a sense of purpose and pride to those that have stepped up to help.”

The Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition program aims to honour everyday heroes. Individuals and groups from across the province can be nominated for the program if they contribute unpaid service to the community through formal or informal volunteering, demonstrate community spirit, or serve as a role model for others in their community.

Volunteers who are selected through the program are profiled on Alberta.ca and receive a letter of recognition from the minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women.

A post on The Wedding Seamstress’ Facebook page says Engel had a Zoom meeting with Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday.

“If you happen to know people in your community doing cool things, consider nominating them for this award. Likely they’re not doing it for the recognition, but it may make their heart feel nice,” said the Facebook post.

For more information on the program, visit www.alberta.ca/alberta-northern-lights-volunteer-recognition-program.


