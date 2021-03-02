Marcella (left) and Valerie Goodrunning were at the Red Deer provincial court Tuesday for the sentencing of Chelsey Lagrelle, who killed their sister Samantha Sharpe, in 2018. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Marcella (left) and Valerie Goodrunning were at the Red Deer provincial court Tuesday for the sentencing of Chelsey Lagrelle, who killed their sister Samantha Sharpe, in 2018. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Central Alberta woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years for stabbing friend to death in 2018

Chelsey Lagrelle earlier pleaded guilty to stabbing Samantha Sharpe during argument

A Sunchild First Nation woman who slashed her brother and stabbed a friend to death during an argument in 2018 was sentenced to four and a half years in prison Tuesday.

Chelsey Lagrelle, 25, had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the murder of Samantha Sharpe, 25, after an evening of drinking and watching movies along with her brother, Ashton Lagrelle, who was Sharpe’s fiancé.

At some point in the early hours of Dec. 12, 2018, an argument broke out and Chelsey, who had been drinking heavily, grabbed a steak knife off a coffee table. She swung at her brother several times, cutting his knee.

When Samantha tried to intervene, Chelsey stabbed her twice. The first wound was shallow but the second thrust pierced her heart and a lung and she died at the scene.

“This was a tragic and utterly senseless loss of a young life,” said Red Deer provincial court Judge Jim Hunter in sentencing.

“Her loss has left a significant void in the lives of so many that will never be filled.”

Earlier in the day, Sharpe’s friends and family described their heartbreaking loss in victim impact statements.

Samantha’s mother, Priscilla Sharpe, said the last time she saw her daughter was when she dropped her off at work at a local truck stop a day before her death.

“Had I known that was going to be the last time, I would have hugged her a little bit more and told her I loved her,” she said her voice breaking

“I was so proud of her. She was such a beautiful soul,” she read. “It’s like a bad dream with no ending.”

Samantha overcame a near-fatal car accident in the summer of 2017 that left her badly burned with numerous broken bones.

She required months of rehabilitation but remained in good spirits and returned to work as soon as she could, said her mother.

Whatever sentence Lagrelle gets, it will not compare to her life sentence, she said as Lagrelle sat in the prisoner’s dock, her head bowed.

“The pain does not go away. This will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Later in the morning, the mother suffered chest pains and had to be taken to hospital by family members.

Neil Sharpe said his daughter was the “light of my family’s heart.

“I would have given anything to be around her when she passed to tell her again how much I loved her and how proud I was.”

Sister Valerie Goodrunning said her days now are long and emotional and she has suffered panic attacks and struggles to sleep.

“I think about how I’ll never get those moments to be a big sister again,” she said. “She was fearless, courageous and was my inspiration.”

Samantha was passionate about animals and spent her spare time rescuing dogs and cats on the reserve. She kept stocks of pet food to give to those who could not afford their own.

Marcella Goodrunning said she replays the day of her younger sister’s death in her head over and over again and has a constant ache in her heart.

“She had many amazing qualities that made her unique.”

Last week, she went to tend Samantha’s gravesite. “Never in a million years did I think I would be doing that.

“I often wonder if this will ever end. Will I ever wake up from this nightmare. My heart is forever broken beyond repair.”

Lagrelle apologized to the family in court for taking Samantha’s life.

“She had the biggest heart, the most beautiful smile and the greatest laugh.

“I take full responsibility for the cause of her death and I want you all to know how deeply and truly sorrow I am.”

She said she knows the family has many questions about what happened and why but she has no answers herself.

“All I know was a precious life was taken by me and I’m truly sorry for that.”

Crown prosecutor Greg Gordon asked for a sentence of five years minus time served in custody.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner said if Lagrelle is given 18 months credit for time served in remand centres and in a treatment centre a two-year sentence was appropriate.

Hepner said Lagrelle had been sexually assaulted as a five-year-old and suffered mental health and substance abuse issues for much of her life. She had attempted suicide three times and was diagnosed with an underlying borderline personality disorder and struggled with impulse control and other mental health issues.

The judge gave Lagrelle credit for 10.5 months in custody using a 1.5-day-per-day served formula. She also must provide a DNA sample to a national database and has a lifetime firearms prohibition.

The judge agreed to recommend that she serve her time in the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge prison in Maple Creek, Sask.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Discussions about justice continue as Ponoka murder victim’s case proceeds
Next story
Hometown Bashaw doctor recognized with alumni award for AIDS work

Just Posted

Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albertans need to keep making safe choices to start bending the curve back down. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 257 additional cases province-wide

Red Deer sits at 459 active cases of the virus

One of the oil paintings stolen from a season home near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP search for paintings stolen from vacation home

Three original paintings were reportedly stolen from a seasonal home

A lone skater practises his shot on a melting outdoor rink recently. As of March 2, all outdoor skating rinks, including the ones on the lake, are closed for the season. (Photo Submitted by Town of Sylvan Lake)
All outdoor skating rinks in Sylvan Lake closed for the season

The Town announced Tuesday morning the rinks on the lake were also closed due to the warm weather

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that the province may consider a regional approach to loosening COVID-19 restrictions if numbers continue to decline. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Province further easing health restrictions

Numbers of people hospitalized and in intensive care has dropped dramatically, says premier

Eric Rajah, co-founder of A Better World. (Photo Submitted)
Two Lacombe residents recieve award from Governor General for chairty work

Eric Rajah and Brian Leavitt co-founded A Better World, a charity which started in Lacombe in 1990

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Samantha Sharpe, 25, was stabbed to death at Sunchild First Nation on Dec. 12, 2018. Chelsey Lagrelle was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for manslaughter in a Red Deer courtroom on Tuesday. Photo contributed
Central Alberta woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years for stabbing friend to death in 2018

Chelsey Lagrelle earlier pleaded guilty to stabbing Samantha Sharpe during argument

Calgary police say they received 80 hate crime complaints between January and November 2020. (Pixabay)
‘Racism is a real problem:’ Muslim women fearful following attacks in Edmonton

So far in 2021, three of seven hate-crime-related investigations have involved Somali-Muslim women

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks during a news conference in Calgary on May 29, 2020. Shandro says Alberta is considering whether to extend the time between COVID-19 vaccine shots to four months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta may follow B.C.’s lead on faster rollout of first COVID-19 dose

Tyler Shandro says a committee of COVID-19 experts is analyzing emerging data and a decision is coming

A locally-produced video project aims to preserve Canada’s railway history

‘Railways have been an integral part of Canadian history since 1836’

Ryan Jake Applegarth of Ponoka, 28, is scheduled to appear at Ponoka Provincial Court on March 12, 2021. (File photo)
Discussions about justice continue as Ponoka murder victim’s case proceeds

Reaction to comments Ponoka Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley made to town council last month

Dr. Stanley Read
Hometown Bashaw doctor recognized with alumni award for AIDS work

Dr. Stanley Read, born and raised in Bashaw, is considered a global health leader

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Books affected include McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer

AstraZeneca’s vaccine ready for use at the vaccination centre in Apolda, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Reichel/dpa via AP
National panel advises against using Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on seniors

NACI panel said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are preferred for seniors ‘due to suggested superior efficacy’

Most Read