Longtime Red Deer Advocate sports reporter Danny Rode is being celebrated with an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies after 50 years of covering sports in central Alberta. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Longtime Red Deer Advocate sports reporter Danny Rode is being celebrated with an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies after 50 years of covering sports in central Alberta. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Central Alberta writer Danny Rode receives honourary degree

He was elected in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 1999

  • Jun. 4, 2021 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Danny Rode has been writing about Central Alberta athletes in some form or another for a half-century.

When he started at the Red Deer Advocate in 1971, as a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed 22-year-old out of Trochu, Pierre Trudeau was prime minister and Rode punched out articles on a typewriter.

Since then, he’s documented the careers of Olympians, NHLers and everything in between – while also travelling across the country and the world to share stories of local athletes.

Fifty years into his career, Rode is being honoured by Red Deer College for his commitment to sports writing in central Alberta with an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

“I was still surprised and I was really honoured, any time you get any recognition it’s great,” Rode said.

Rode’s father introduced him to the sports editor at the Red Deer Advocate all those years ago and the paper was looking for someone to write about RDC athletics. He started out on a typewriter and really wasn’t sure he was any good.

“We had a typewriter. You typed it out and you couldn’t correct mistakes or anything. It was a mess and this lady, she would take your article and type it into this machine. She gave me crap all the time because my two fingers hit two buttons or something,” he recalled with a laugh.

“We got along. I didn’t know – who knew how long it was going to last. It was a fun thing because I enjoyed sports.”

READ ALSO

Red Deer College holds 57th annual convocation virtually

Even as he tried to figure out the local sports world, he quickly became a fixture at RDC events and competitions rarely missing a home game – eventually travelling the world, including trips to Finland, Denmark and Japan covering RDC teams.

Of all the teams he covered and all the games he’s watched, the RDC Kings volleyball program from 1999-2007 stands out above most.

Over that span, they won eight straight national titles. At one point during the run, Canada’s national team could have started an all-RDC alumni group.

One year, Rode said Kings volleyball team nearly knocked off the top university team in Canada and went toe-to-toe with BYU in the United States, who was ranked number 2 in the country.

“That was probably the best team that’s ever played here,” Rode said.

“Those are the things you remember. I enjoyed the college. Obviously, I enjoyed working with kids and giving them some recognition. At the college, they had so many good athletes and good people.”

READ ALSO

Galaxy Cinemas in Red Deer to open June 10

Rode was elected in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 for his expansive sports media coverage, but that was really only the midway point of his career.

“You work and really enjoy it. We always joked, ‘I could be working for a living.’ (In 1999), that was when I probably realized I had a career that was something special,” he said.

In addition to his long career in journalism, Rode served on planning committees for a variety of sports championships in the region and still serves on the board of directors for the Alberta Sport Development Centre – Central.

He continued to cover high school athletes and RDC well beyond his hall of fame recognition and even now is still writing, with a column focused on local sports once a week at the Advocate.

“it’s just been so much fun, I still enjoy it,” he said.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaLocal SportsRedDeer

Previous story
N.L. premier vows change: coat of arms description calls Indigenous people ‘savages’

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that Alberta’s vaccine rollout is helping the province keep COVID-19 at bay. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 218 active cases of COVID-19

The Central zone has 745 active cases of the virus

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Chief Vernon Saddleback: ‘This matters’

A memorial for the 215 children found in a mass grave in Kamloops was held in Maskwacis May 31

Alberta had a COVID-19 positivity rate of five per cent as per Wednesday’s report. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases still declining

Central zone has 788 active cases

Tyler Bingham from Honeyvile, Utah sits second in the bull riding after posting an 86.75 on June 28, 2019 at the Ponoka Stampede. (File photo)
2021 Ponoka Stampede postponed

Board is optimistic the seven-day rodeo may go ahead in July or August

An event photo from the 2019 Ponoka Stampede. (Black Press file photo).
Ponoka Stampede is postponed due to pandemic

Organizers are considering later dates in 2021

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Longtime Red Deer Advocate sports reporter Danny Rode is being celebrated with an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies after 50 years of covering sports in central Alberta. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Central Alberta writer Danny Rode receives honourary degree

He was elected in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 1999

Jesse Faulkenham and wife Brooke Timewell.
Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

Jesse Faulkenham disappeared from Grand Prairie on June 2

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

file photo
Breton RCMP investigate fatal house fire

A one-year-old male and four-year-old female died in the house fire.

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. For Martha Martin a year has done nothing to ease the pain of learning her daughter, Chantel Moore, was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Vancouver Island indigenous woman shot by police during a wellness check

The Senate chamber on Parliament Hill is seen on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canadian citizenship oath could help newcomers learn more about Indigenous people

Canada poised to amend the Citizenship Act to update the oath in line with TRC recommendations

Canada’s unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in May, little changed from the 8.1 per cent in April , according to Stats Canada. (File photo)
Economy lost 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate 8.2%, Statistics Canada says

More people simply got discouraged and gave up looking for work

Most Read