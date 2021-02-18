Central Alberta Youth Unlimited receives grant to support mental health

The grant is issued under Phase I of the UCP’s Community Grant Funding Program

Central Alberta Youth for Christ Society (also known as Central Alberta Youth Unlimited) has been approved for a substantial grant under Phase I of the UCP’s Community Grant Funding Program.

The program aims to support the work of organizations that provide mental health and addiction recovery services as part of the provincial government’s $53 million COVID Mental Health Action Plan.

“Alberta’s government has always prioritized treating those suffering from addiction and mental health concerns with care and compassion,” stated a Feb. 11 UCP caucus press release.

“We understand that partnering with local treatment providers is often the best way to deliver the support these Albertans need.”

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited (CAYU) was approved for $44,746.

Although the funding was recently announced, the funds were approved and received last fall.

Phase I of the program was intending to help organizations who provide mental health and addiction recovery services to survey their communities to ascertain the needs of the public during COVID-19.

CAYU received the grant money in October, according to executive director Jerel Peters.

CAYU’s mission is to bring hope and wellness to youth and young women, says Peters.

“The funding allows us to continue providing essential supports such as counselling and mental health support for youth and their families,” he said.

The funds have been used in their counselling program. CAYU currently has two therapists on staff who are providing counselling to those affected by COVID-19.

It is a multi-site program and the therapists provide sessions to clients around central Alberta on a weekly basis.

CAYU has facilities in Lacombe, Rimbey and Sylvan Lake providing programs in Central Alberta.