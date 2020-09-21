Central zone active cases down to 20

Province provides update

Alberta confirmed 358 COVID-19 cases Monday and one additional death.

The numbers include cases from the weekend: 119 on Friday, 102 on Saturday and 137 on Sunday.

In central zone active cases were at to 20 Monday, down from Friday’s 24. To date, there have been 629 recoveries in the province. No one in this zone is in hospital.

There were six active cases in the City of Red Deer, down from Friday’s nine. To date, 99 people have recovered from the virus in the city.

Red Deer County had one active case Monday – same as Town of Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County, the Town of Olds and the Town of Drumheller.

Ponoka County was at three – same as City of Wetaskiwin.

There were no active cases in City of Lacombe, County of Wetaskiwin, Clearwater County and County of Stettler.

Total virus-deaths reached 256 Monday, the government confirmed. The death was not in central zone.

Provincially, the number of people in hospitals and ICUs remains stable, said the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

On Monday, Alberta’s virus hospitalizations were at 51 with nine people in intensive care.

“This is a slight increase from Friday (44) but well within our health system’s capacity,” said Hinshaw.

“It is good news that our hospitalization numbers have been generally declining or stable since peeking at 93 hospitalizations on July 22.”

As of Monday, there were 81 schools with active alerts or outbreaks in Alberta. So far, 126 cases are linked to those schools.

This includes six new school outbreaks that have been identified bringing the total to 19 in the province.

The list of schools with outbreaks as per the government’s website shows most of the schools with outbreaks (two or more cases) are in the City of Calgary, City of Edmonton and others in City of Lethbridge, St. Albert, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and the Town of Okotoks.

The data does not list City of Red Deer with any outbreaks.

One person was tested positive for COVID-19 at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Friday. Parents and guardians of students received a letter from the school principal regarding the case.

Virus transmission has likely occured at two schools Alberta Hinshaw said Monday – in Edmonton and Peace River.

“This is not unexpected and it’s not a cause for alarm. As we have seen transmissions in other settings we will see some cases where this happens in classrooms.” said Hinshaw.

“While the safety of schools is of utmost importance to all of us, it is important to remember that only three per cent of all schools in the province have had any COVID-19 exposure to date and of all those schools that have had one or more exposures, transmission has only been identified in about three per cent of those.

“So overall, only just over one school in a 1,000 has had a transmission episode in the last three weeks.”


