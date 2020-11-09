Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced the province surpasses one million COVID-19 tests Friday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Central zone cases up Monday

Due to technical issues with Alberta website, testing data unavailable

Alberta confirms 644 cases Monday with active cases reaching almost 8,000 in the province.

Seven additional virus-deaths were reported Monday afternoon including one in central zone. There are now 369 virus deaths in the province.

Central zone numbers are up – at 330 active cases from the previous 255. There are four people in hospital in the local zone. To date, 950 people have recovered in the zone.

The City of Red Deer recorded a new high – 94 active cases Monday. According to the local geographic area map, these cases are split with 36 active cases in Red Deer north, eight in the city’s south west (Gaetz Ave. area) and 50 in the east.

There are 192 people in hospital across the province with 39 in intensive care and 7,965 active cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said it is vital to protect the province’s health system.

“These numbers are concerning and we’re considering what further steps are needed.”

“I’m extremely concerned by the spread we’re seeing. This weekend we saw a daily record for new cases reported on Saturday followed by high numbers Sunday and today,” she said Monday afternoon.

“Cases continue to rise and if we don’t bend the curve back soon, we may see further surgeries being postponed or other impacts on health services.”

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney expanded a 15-person limit on social gatherings, which now applies to every community on the government’s watch or enhanced measures list. On Monday, this list included City of Red Deer, Ponoka County, Town of Sylvan Lake and City of Wetaskiwin in central Alberta.

“It generally takes one to two weeks to see the impacts of new measures like the ones that Alberta announced on Friday,” Hinshaw said. “However, the rate of increase and rise of hospitalizations are extremely concerning to me. We’re assessing measures closely. If needed we do not need to wait 14 days before recommending additional measures.”

The government’s map – with the municipality setting – showed Red Deer County had seven active cases Monday, 11 for the Town of Sylvan Lake, 19 for the City of Lacombe, three in Lacombe County and six in Clearwater County.

Mountain View County had 15 active cases and 10 in Kneehill County.

Camrose County had four active cases while the City of Camrose had 28 active.

There are 26 active cases in the City of Wetaskiwin and no active cases in County of Stettler.

According to the same Alberta map with the local geographic setting, there were three active cases in Rimbey (west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County), 29 active in Ponoka (east Ponoka County) and 61 active in Wetaskiwin (Maskwacis).

Due to ongoing technical difficulties, exact testing figures were not available Monday.

About 12 per cent of schools are on alert or have outbreaks with 911 cases in total. Of those, 130 schools are on alert with 158 total cases. Outbreaks are declared in 155 schools including 57 on watch.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Town of Sylvan Lake placed on “watch list” for COVID-19, new mandates in place

Just Posted

file photo
Town of Sylvan Lake placed on “watch list” for COVID-19, new mandates in place

As of Nov. 9, new mandatory and voluntary measures have been put in place for residents and visitors

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced the province surpasses one million COVID-19 tests Friday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone cases up Monday

Due to technical issues with Alberta website, testing data unavailable

Many residents from Sylvan Lake and surrounding area came out to an open house at the Senior’s Centre to find out more about the final draft of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. The IDP will now have a public hearing on Nov. 21. File Photo
Joint public hearing for Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan planned for Nov. 21

The IDP is a joint plan with eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake

.
COVID-19: Alberta reports 727 virus cases Sunday

‘Critical juncture’ says province’s top doctor

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library meets demand for more programming

The library has added eight new programs to its lineup this fall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Koren Lightning-Earle. (Akemi Matsubuchi/Submitted)
Maskwacis lawyer says Indigenous training an ‘example’ to follow

All Alberta lawyers will undergo Indigenous Cultural Competency training

file photo
Maskwacis engage RCMP Major Crimes Unit in suspicious death investigation

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother.

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have announced the body of missing Vernon senior Wayne Orser has been found in Okanagan Lake. (Black Press Media)
Ponoka man charged with second degree murder

Incident took place Nov. 5, 2020

Most Read