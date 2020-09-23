Central zone has 20 active cases of COVID-19

The province has identified 143 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

The number of active cases in Alberta Health Services’ central zone dropped by four, according to the latest statistics released by the provincial government on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,520 active cases in Alberta, 20 of which are in the central zone.

The City of Red Deer has eight active cases, which is one fewer than the total provided in Tuesday’s update. Ninety-nine people have recovered from the virus in the city.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County, Olds, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County and Wetaskiwin each have one active case. Mountain View County has six active cases and Ponoka County has five.

Edmonton has the most active cases of any AHS zone, with 821. Calgary has 481 active cases, the north zone has 155, the south zone has 38 and the locations of five cases are unknown.

Provincially, there are 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 13 of those individuals in intensive care. There are no hospitalizations in the central zone.

There are 260 people who have been killed by the virus in Alberta – 17,032 have died nationally.

Four Alberta schools – three in Edmonton and one in Calgary – are currently on the government’s watch list. A school will be put on the watch list if there are five or more cases of COVID-19, where the virus could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

No Red Deer schools have declared an outbreak, according to an interactive map on the government’s website. An outbreak is declared when there are two or more confirmed cases of the virus in a school setting within a 14-day period.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will provide her next live update Thursday afternoon.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus