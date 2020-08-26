The Central zone has 27 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta reported an increase of 127 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The province now has 1,176 active cases of the virus, with 13,210 confirmed cases and 11,799 recoveries.

Overall, 48 people are in hospital and seven are in the ICU. In total, 235 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

The central zone is at 27 active cases, after reporting 26 on Tuesday. Calgary and Edmonton zones still have the bulk of the cases, with 625 active in the Edmonton zone and 362 active in the Calgary area.

Red Deer sits at eight active cases, down one from Tuesday. Lacombe County and Red Deer County each have four active cases.

Mountain View County, Starland County and Wetaskiwin each have one active case. Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Olds and Ponoka all have no active cases of the virus.

The north zone sits at 137 active cases of the virus, while the south zone has 20.

The province has also completed more than 900,000 COVID-19 tests.

