Alberta conducted close to 7,000 COVID-19 tests between Sunday and Monday. Photo via Government of Alberta Twitter

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Province of Alberta confirmed 71 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 559.

The active cases in the province Sunday was at 520.

The total of confirmed cases in the province reached 8,067 Monday, up from Sunday’s 7,996.

Recoveries were also up Monday at 7,354 from Sunday’s 7,322.

There were four active cases in the central zone Monday, from Sunday’s three and Saturday’s two.

The City of Red Deer remains at one active case.

There are two active cases in Beaver County and another one in the Town of Olds.

There are no active cases surrounding the city, in the Red Deer County, Lacombe County, the City of Lacombe, Town of Sylvan Lake, Clearwater County, Ponoka County and County of Stettler.

As of Monday, the local zone has had 92 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 87 have recovered. There has been one death in the past.

The virus-death toll remains at 154 in Alberta – same as Sunday.

There were 41 people in hospitals across the province, a decrease of two from Sunday’s 41. The number of people in intensive care increased by one Monday at nine.

Calgary zone has the most confirmed cases at 5,332, of which 239 were active Monday. The number of recoveries in this zone is at 4,981. There were eighteen people in hospital in this zone with five in intensive care. The zone has had 112 COVID-19 deaths.

Edmonton zone had 257 active cases Monday. The zone has had 1,017 confirmed cases, 745 recoveries and 15 deaths. There were 18 people in hospital in this zone Monday with three in intensive care.

The south zone has confirmed 1,305 total virus cases to date, of which 26 were active Monday. The number of recoveries in this zone is at 1,269 with 10 virus-deaths.

The north zone has confirmed 306 COVID-19 cases, of which 32 were active Monday. There are 258 recoveries in this zone with five people in hospital and one in intensive care. The zone has reported 16 virus-deaths.

The number of tests to date conducted in the province reached 442,253 Monday, an increase of 6,999 from Sunday’s 442,253.


Coronavirus

Most Read