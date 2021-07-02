Central zone reports one new COVID-19 death, 113 active cases

Alberta dropped below 1,000 active COVID-19 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

The province reported 67 new cases of the virus on June 30 and 43 more on July 1 – with 895 active cases, the lowest total since last summer.

There are 144 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 33 in the ICU.

The death of a woman in her 80s from the Central zone was also reported on July 1, bringing the province’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 2,301.

Meanwhile, the Central zone has 113 active cases of the virus, with 18 people in hospital and two in the ICU.

Red Deer has 24 active cases, down from 29 on Wednesday.

Clearwater County has nine active cases of the virus, Red Deer County has five and Lacombe County has one.

Sylvan Lake has 11 active cases, Wetaskiwin has nine, Lacombe and Drumheller each have one active.

Kneehill County sits at 14 active, Ponoka County has 17 and Mountain View County has one active.

Camrose, Camrose County and County of Stettler all have no active cases of the virus.

In the local geographic area, Wetaskiwin, which includes Maskwacis, there are 27 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has two active.

As of July 1, Alberta had administered 4.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 73.1 per cent of the adult population having at least one dose of protection. So far, 44.8 per cent of Alberta adults are fully vaccinated.

In Red Deer, 35.7 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated and 54 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 43 per cent of the population in Sylvan Lake area has at least one dose, while 27.7 per cent of people are fully vaccinated. Fifty per cent of the Lacombe area has at least one dose and 34 per cent of people are fully immunized.