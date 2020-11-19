Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) speaks in Toronto on Thursday, September 11 2014. he Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they’re scheduled to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) speaks in Toronto on Thursday, September 11 2014. he Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they’re scheduled to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

CFIB calls for freeze on Canada Pension Plan premiums set to rise on Jan. 1

CFIB says employees could see their take-home pay fall when their CPP premiums go up

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they’re scheduled to rise.

The national lobby group for small and mid-sized businesses says that higher CPP rates will be a financial burden to both employers and employees as they struggle with the pandemic.

The CFIB estimates that one-third of small businesses are currently losing money during the pandemic and higher payroll taxes will limit their ability to hire and pay employees.

CFIB says employees could see their take-home pay fall when their CPP premiums go up.

The CFIB has long opposed a federal and provincial agreement to gradually raise CPP premiums over several years to improve retirement benefits for employees over the long term.

CFIB President Dan Kelly says higher mandatory expenses like pension premiums are hard for small businesses any year and will be even harder in 2021 because of COVID-19.

“Let’s not forget that the premium hike hits employees too, ensuring that every working Canadian will see a drop in their take-home income unless their employer is able to give them a larger raise on Jan. 1,” Kelly said in a statement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak puts Canmore Nordic Centre skiers in quarantine
Next story
Women leaving workforce faster than men, childcare playing big role in exodus: study

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in effect across Central Alberta

Snowfall of 10cm to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced an additional 732 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
11 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 732 new cases

Almost 25 per cent of deaths from COVID-19 have come since November 1

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)
Results Driven Agriculture Research achieves multiple milestones

Over 2,000 people shared what they thought the future of agriculture research should look like.

Courtesy photo
COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly down Tuesday

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced status

(BLACK PRESS file photo)
Lacombe County, including summer villages and Eckville under Enhanced Status

Nov. 17, the County announced Province mandated measures are in place for the County

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team members, left to right, Russell Kennedy, Brian McKeever, and Xavier McKeever, ski up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
COVID-19 outbreak puts Canmore Nordic Centre skiers in quarantine

Nordiq Canada announced Monday the cross-country team won’t travel to Europe

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta Health says an investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant in central Alberta has determined it’s the only case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Health says province has had only one human case of rare swine flu

It was the first reported case in Canada since 2005 when reporting became mandatory

File photo
Maskwacis RCMP identify human remains

Maskwacis RMCP have indentified the human remains found Feb.24, 2020 on the Ermineskin First Nation.

A forensic photograph taken in October 2015 of belts was filed as an exhibit for the trial of Lauren Lafleche, an Edmonton woman accused of killing her five-year-old daughter. The victim’s younger brother, in a video-taped interview played in court, said Lafleche regularly beat her children with a belt as a form of punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Court of Queen’s Bench Alberta, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Murder trial begins for Edmonton mother accused of beating daughter with belt, spatula

An autopsy confirmed five-year-old died from brain damage caused by blunt force trauma to her head

Most Read