CFR Trade Show features about 100 vendors

Sydnee Smith, with J5 Bar Mercantile, looks through clothes available at the Mortlach, Sask., company’s booth during the CFR Trade Show at Westerner Park in Red Deer on Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

While many come to the Canadian Finals Rodeo to see the country’s biggest rodeo stars in action, there’s even more attendees have been able to experience.

The CFR Trade Show has been held each day since CFR 48 began at Red Deer’s Westerner Park on Wednesday. The trade show was held inside Exhibition Hall.

“We have about 100 vendors this year, which is so great. We’re really happy to see that,” said Janelle Spady, Westerner Park business development and sponsorship co-ordinator.

“We’ve had some wonderful performances throughout the week at our stage. It’s been an amazing trade show … and we’re grateful to everyone who’s been a part of it.

“We’ve had different performers each day … and we’ve also opened up our stage to the vendors as well – we gave them 30-minute spots to feature their product. People have done fashion shows, some people have done product demonstrations. It’s been really neat.”

People from across Western Canada have spilled into Red Deer for the CFR, which offers a great business opportunity for the trade show vendors, said Spady.

“We’re close to Christmas. People come for the rodeo, but this gives them a chance to get a start on their Christmas shopping,” she said.

The 2020 CFR was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event was held, but was a little different than the traditional national championship rodeo with certain public health restrictions in place. As a result, the trade show was a little different as well.

“We were unsure of how things were going to work out with restrictions and everything. We were so grateful we were able to put on CFR and the trade show last year,” said Spady.

“There were a few restrictions we had to follow based on (Alberta Health Services) and everything that was going on, so there was masking and distancing rules to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“It definitely looks different this year and it’s great to be back to a more normal type of trade show. Without restrictions this year, it’s wonderful to see everybody’s face. I think everyone is happy to be together again.”



