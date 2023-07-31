Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

The Walk to Breathe Move Challenge started on July 17 and goes until Sept. 4

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)

The 2023 Walk to Breathe Move Challenge is already underway and is open for all Albertans to participate in.

The challenge, which started on July 17 and goes to Sept. 4 was inspired by the first ever Walk to Breathe which was founded in 2020 by Chris Sadler.

“Walk to Breathe was founded in 2020, after I approached Alberta lung, with a vision to walk across the Province and raise awareness and funds for the almost one million Albertans who struggle to breathe every day, from lung disease and respiratory ailments,” Sadler said.

The walk first went virtual in 2022, Sadler added.

“During my walk from Lethbridge to Edmonton in 2021, I aggravated and developed further injury and am suffering from some bone, ligament and nerve damage – my doctor advised against doing the physical walk in 2022, so we went virtual, and asked Albertans to help me raise funds by walking on my behalf, as much as they could.”

Through the success of the virtual challenge Sadler and Alberta Lung decided to partner to bring forward this year’s all-inclusive initiative.

“We encourage people to move a minimum of 30 minutes a day in order to achieve the goal of collecting one million ‘Move Minutes’ across Alberta,” he said.

Funds raised during Walk to Breathe also go towards many of Alberta Lung’s programs, Sadler added.

“Supporting Walk to Breathe is pivotal in helping to fund research, programs, care and support for those living with lung disease in Alberta. This includes Breathing Space a home-away-from-home lung transplant recovery facility, the Pediatric CPAP program, financial assistance fro medications, lung disease research, the Radon Awareness program, the Aero chamber program, the CPAP Refurbishment program and more.”

With lung diseases impacting one in five Albertans initiatives like this are so important, Sadler said.

“Keeping an open dialogue on the devastating effects is vital to keep it top of mind for awareness and raising funds. Alberta Lung is grossly underfunded by the Government, yet is tasked with the highest mortality and morbidity rates.”

People interested in joining can start their move challenge by registering on Facebook and people interested in donating can donate on the Alberta Lung website.

