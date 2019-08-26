A U.S. Air Force member fires a paintball gun during an exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta safe drug site

A suspect was arrested and a paintball gun seized at a home in Lethbridge

Charges have been laid after a staff member at a supervised drug consumption site in Lethbridge was cut and bruised when someone fired paintballs from a moving truck.

Police say the female employee and two male clients were outside the building in Lethbridge early Saturday when a pickup truck went by and multiple projectiles were fired at them.

The two males avoided being hit but the staff member was struck in the face, arm, leg and torso.

The truck returned within a few seconds and fired more paintballs at clients, forcing them to the ground where they sought cover behind vehicles.

Numerous tips helped police track down a suspect, who was arrested on Sunday at a Lethbridge home where officers also seized a paintball gun.

Jesse John James Bulman, a 29-year-old Lethbridge resident, remains in custody on three charges of assault with a weapon, plus one count each of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and mischief to property.

The consumption site’s director of operations has said the shooting and a string of threats are likely to result in increased security.

Jill Manning said she believes the threats are coming from a fringe element and don’t reflect the majority of people in Lethbridge, including those who oppose the facility.

There were protest rallies outside a city council meeting Aug. 19 at which councillors voted down a motion calling for the Alberta government to pull its funding for the consumption site.

People who crammed the council chamber’s public gallery were scanned for weapons on their way in after the city manager said there were threats on social media.

The meeting came the same day the province’s United Conservative government announced a panel to examine the social and economic effects of safe consumption sites.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
No sign that Canadian killed at his Mexico home was in danger, friend says

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada says the temperature in the area will approach zero by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

Sylvan Lake athlete claims bronze at Alberta Masters Games

Trevor Pratt finished on the podium in tomahawk throwing in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake moves forward with Pogadl Park with outline plan

Phase One of the sports park is planned to begin construction next year

Sylvan Lake Temperature in Summer and Winter

The SLWSS is submitting columns all summer about the lake and it’s general health

Sylvan Lake author’s book becoming a TV movie

The film adaptation of Coming Home to You has been shooting in Newmarket, Ont. throughout August

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta safe drug site

A suspect was arrested and a paintball gun seized at a home in Lethbridge

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Buccaneers lose AFL Final to Calgary Wolf Pack 30-24

Central Alberta hoping to return strong core in 2020

Motorcyclist killed in collision with mini van on Hwy. 20

Fatality near Rimbey

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

WATCH: Enhanced Emergency Department opens at Lacombe Hospital

$3.1 million facility jointly funded by AHS, Lacombe Health Trust

Most Read