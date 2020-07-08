Black Press Media file photo.

Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

The Rimbey RCMP with the assistance of K Division Serious Crimes Branch arrested a 31-year-old male following a shooting which occurred on July 5 in Lacombe County.

At 6:12 a.m., Rimbey RCMP responded to a request for assistance by EMS after a female witness called 911 in relation to a shooting incident at a rural property in Rimbey. The shooting occurred after a brief altercation escalated between two males. The victim was able to drive away from the location of the shooting and was later air-lifted to hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The male suspect turned himself into police on July 6, 2020.

Jade John Edward Slofstra of Lacombe County is charged with:

· Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada;

· Possession of a Weapon contrary to an Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the criminal Code of Canada;

· Breach of a Recognizance contrary to section 145 (5) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Slofstra remains in custody pending a hearing at Red Deer Provincial Court this morning.

Police would like to advise the public that this was an isolated incident.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ban federal use of facial-recognition tools, groups urge Trudeau government

Just Posted

Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

3 active COVID-19 cases remain in Red Deer

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon.

Benalto artist depicts those lazy, hazy (virus-free) days of summer at Sylvan Lake

David More’s Shore Figures exhibit is showing at the Red Deer museum

Sylvan Lake RCMP seeking assistance identifying theft suspect

The unidentified male took an electric scooter from the shelf of Canadian Tire on July 2

Sponsors urge name change for Edmonton Eskimos’ as pressure to switch builds

Team to ‘ramp up’ consultations with Inuit

Ban federal use of facial-recognition tools, groups urge Trudeau government

Discussion grows about curbing powers

Charges dropped against N.S. woman injured during arrest in racial profiling case

Charges dropped against N.S. woman injured during arrest in racial profiling case

Conservative stalwart Scott Reid backing newcomer Leslyn Lewis for leadership

Conservative stalwart Scott Reid backing newcomer Leslyn Lewis for leadership

Planned class-action lawsuit alleges illegal strip-searches of federal prisoners

Planned class-action lawsuit alleges illegal strip-searches of federal prisoners

Two protesters get conditional discharge after Alberta turkey farm demonstration

Two protesters get conditional discharge after Alberta turkey farm demonstration

Daisies bring a sunny look to the garden

Daisies bring a sunny look to the garden

IIHF encouraged by NHL’s potential return to Olympics in ‘22

IIHF encouraged by NHL’s potential return to Olympics in ‘22

Most Read