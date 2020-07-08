Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

The Rimbey RCMP with the assistance of K Division Serious Crimes Branch arrested a 31-year-old male following a shooting which occurred on July 5 in Lacombe County.

At 6:12 a.m., Rimbey RCMP responded to a request for assistance by EMS after a female witness called 911 in relation to a shooting incident at a rural property in Rimbey. The shooting occurred after a brief altercation escalated between two males. The victim was able to drive away from the location of the shooting and was later air-lifted to hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The male suspect turned himself into police on July 6, 2020.

Jade John Edward Slofstra of Lacombe County is charged with:

· Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada;

· Possession of a Weapon contrary to an Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the criminal Code of Canada;

· Breach of a Recognizance contrary to section 145 (5) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Slofstra remains in custody pending a hearing at Red Deer Provincial Court this morning.

Police would like to advise the public that this was an isolated incident.