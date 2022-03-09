Wilfred Wong pauses while speaking about his brother Alfred Wong, 15, seen on a television, who was an innocent victim of an alleged gang shooting, during a Vancouver Police news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday January 22, 2018. Charges have been laid in a double homicide in 2018 that killed an innocent teenager during a gang-related shooting on a busy street on Vancouver’s west side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wilfred Wong pauses while speaking about his brother Alfred Wong, 15, seen on a television, who was an innocent victim of an alleged gang shooting, during a Vancouver Police news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday January 22, 2018. Charges have been laid in a double homicide in 2018 that killed an innocent teenager during a gang-related shooting on a busy street on Vancouver’s west side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges laid in 2018 gang shooting in Vancouver that killed innocent teen

Kane Carter facing two counts of second-degree murder in death of Alfred Wong

Charges have been laid in a double homicide in 2018 that killed an innocent teenager during a gang-related shooting on a busy Vancouver street.

Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer says Kane Carter was picked up in Ontario on Tuesday and a court date will be set once he is returned to B.C.

Court documents show the 26-year-old faces two counts of second-degree murder, a firearm offence and one count of aggravated assault for the shooting of a third person who was not seriously hurt.

Palmer says 15-year-old Alfred Wong, an athlete and promising student, was in the back seat of his parents’ car on Jan. 13, 2018, when the vehicle was caught in crossfire between two rival gang members.

Wong was hit and killed by a stray bullet while 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who Palmer says had come to the area to shoot his rival, also died.

Palmer says the investigation was long, complicated and involved sending some of the department’s most experienced homicide investigators across the country to secure and gather evidence.

