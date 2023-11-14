File image

Charges laid in connection with death of child

On June 14, 2022, Leduc RCMP was dispatched to assist EMS with the death of a child at a rural residence near Leduc.

As the initial cause of the death was unknown, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Leduc General Investigative Section were called in to assist.

The victim has been identified as five-year-old Patience Noskiye. At the time of his death, Patience was living in foster care at the home.

As a result of a lengthy investigation, on Oct. 14, 2023, RCMP arrested and charged Leduc County resident, Darren Gardner, 47, with manslaughter.

Gardner has been released from custody with his next court date set for Nov. 16 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc.

