Charges laid in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

A 51-year-old male resident of Ermineskin Cree Nation (ECN) passed away from his injuries in hospital on April 15, after being stabbed a few days before.

On April 11, 2021, at 6:19 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence on ECN.

Maskwacis RCMP attended along with emergency medical services, who treated a male that had suffered injuries at the residence and was taken to hospital for treatment. Further investigation indicated a home invasion had allegedly occurred wherein a number of suspects forcibly entered a residence on Ermineskin and the man was injured.

Maskwacis RCMP’s investigation resulted in the arrest of two subjects, Leon Clark Ermineskin 25, and Justin James Larocque, 33, for aggravated assault and additional charges. They were subsequently remanded into custody awaiting court.

The victim, Albert Dean Wildcat (51), remained in hospital until he succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was conducted by the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on April 16, 2021.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over carriage of this investigation and have been working in partnership with Maskwacis RCMP, Maskwacis General Investigation Section, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Strathcona County RCMP Detachment to further this investigation.

On April 22, 2021, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged both Ermineskin and Larocque —both of Ermineskin Cree Nation — for second degree murder.

Following a judicial hearing, both Ermineskin and Larocque were remanded into custody and are both scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on April 27, 2021.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes continue to investigate this homicide.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.