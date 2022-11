Sylvan Lake emergency services, Legion and Rotary members and other guests will be out on Dec. 10 for the annual Charity Check Stop. (File photo)

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Sylvan Lake’s emergency services, Rotary and Legion members and other special guests will be collecting items on 47 Avenue for the annual Charity Check Stop event.

Those interested in donating can bring new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and/or cash donations for the food bank and Christmas Bureau. The collecting starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

