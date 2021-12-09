Charity Checkstop returns to support local

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fire Department, Municipal Enforcement, Legion, and Rotary International will be out on Dec. 11 for the annual Charity Check-stop. File Photo

Sylvan Lake organizations continue partnerships to raise donations for local non-profits through the annual Charity Checkstop.

“This event was started many years ago by Sylvan Lake Victim Services. The Sylvan Lake Emergency Services took over the organizing of this event as we know this event helps the Food Bank and Christmas Bureau immensely. Both organizations are extremely grateful every year for all these donations.

“The need is greater than ever given both the pandemic and our economic situation,” said Jenny Magnuson​, the town’s Health and Safety Coordinator.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11, members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, Municipal Enforcement, RCMP, Legion, and Rotary International will be stationed on 47 Ave., between McDonald’s and Shoppers Drug Mart to collect donations.

“Over the last couple of years, we have donated approximately $6500 dollar to each of these organizations,” said Magnuson.

Organizing volunteers and staff will be accepting donations of new toys, non-perishable food items, and cash, over the four-hour period.