A man wears a protective facemask as he walks on the outskirts of the Forbidden City at a New Year installation in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images)

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Canadians stranded in a quarantined Chinese city were told Wednesday that a flight set to bring them home was delayed, leaving them stranded in the epicentre of the new coronavirus for another half day.

The flight was supposed to leave Wuhan early Thursday morning local time, but an email from the Canadian Embassy announced it would be delayed to the evening, said Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from L’Ascension, Que.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Government of Canada, please be advised the departure time has been delayed,” the message forwarded to The Canadian Press reads.

Richard Fabic, whose 15-month-old daughter Chloe is among the prospective evacuees, said he, too, received the email and was disappointed by the delay.

Representatives for Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to questions about why the plane was delayed.

But efforts to evacuate Canadians who want out of Wuhan have been slow-going as Ottawa sought permission from Chinese authorities. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said the plane would wait in Vietnam until the government received the go-ahead.

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan but the plane has room for only 250 passengers.

WATCH: Presumptive case of new coronavirus in B.C.

Upon arrival in Canada, the evacuees aboard the upcoming flight from Wuhan will be quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario for 14 days, a recent letter from the government said.

The letter also said visits from friends and family will not be permitted to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

ALSO READ: Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

The novel coronavirus’s death toll climbed to 490 on Wednesday, an increase of 65 in a single day. All of the new deaths were in Wuhan. Nearly 25,000 people have been sickened.

In Canada, there are five cases of the illness: three in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

The latest presumptive case is a woman in her 50s in the Vancouver area, who had family visiting from Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

Local public health officials said the case tested positive but they’re awaiting official confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling
Next story
Pelosi shreds Trump’s speech, right there on the podium

Just Posted

Annual ladies night raises money for Sylvan Lake library

The sixth annual event served as a fundraiser for the first time and brought in almost $1,000

Poachers fined $2,000 for illegally fishing walleye from Sylvan Lake

Two men were fined and given a fishing suspension for fishing four walleye from Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan with Lacombe County entering final phase of project

IDP is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities

Sylvan Lake athlete earns bronze medal in rock climbing

Camden Lund competed in the Western Canada Youth Boulder Regionals where he finished third

Hockey Central Panthers claw to victory over St. Albert

The Hockey Central Panthers defeated the visiting Royals 11-4 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 1

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Alberta premier lauds Trudeau after latest Trans Mountain court ruling

The province has pushed for the project as an answer to higher unemployment rates

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Teen recovering after Edmonton police shooting during robbery investigation

A confrontation between the teen and police ended with one officer firing his service weapon

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Alberta nixes recommendation to close five rural hospitals, trauma centre

Health minister ordered report last summer to find efficiencies while not compromising care

Career Assistance Network offers supports to Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake

Services being offered to unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Most Read