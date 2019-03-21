Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

It’s a good idea to check and make sure you are registered to vote for the upcoming provincial election on April 16th. photo submitted

Albertans are heading to the polls on April 16th.

To ensure the voting process is easy, it’s a good idea to check if you are registered to vote, said Red Deer-North returning officer Fred Gorman.

Albertans can check their voter registration status by heading to the Elections Alberta website.

If you are not registered, you can register by adding or updating your information online using Voterlink. This requires an Alberta driver’s license or an Alberta Identification Card.

If an individual doesn’t have access to the Internet or computer, they can go to the office at Parkland Mall to use the computer there, he said.

It's official—Alberta's 30th General Election is on Tuesday, April 16. 📣

Make your voice heard by voting at the Advance Polls, April 9-13 or on Election Day. We have the answers to all your questions: https://t.co/hgKws1NK0R #ChooseYourAlberta #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/wksWSOLGBg — Elections Alberta (@ElectionsAB) March 19, 2019

While Gorman said you can still register at the polls on election day, online registration is much easier.

“I recommend you take five minutes and go online and get registered. We’re available here at Parkland Mall if you need help.”

To cast your ballot in the spring election you must be a Canadian citizen who lives in Alberta and is at least 18 years old.

Don't take your vote for granted. 📣 Make your voice heard in Alberta's General Election on April 16. Can't wait? Advance Polls will be open April 9-13 and for the first time, you can vote early at any location—not just the one in your Electoral Division! #ChooseYourAlberta pic.twitter.com/LsX3R1cDNw — Elections Alberta (@ElectionsAB) March 20, 2019

If you’d like to get ahead of the game, advance polls will open around the province on Tuesday, April 9th to Saturday, April 13th. Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On election day, voters must vote at their designated polling station.