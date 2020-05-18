Chinese consulate blasts Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for COVID-19 criticism

Chinese consulate blasts Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for COVID-19 criticism

EDMONTON — The Chinese Consulate-General in Calgary is firing back at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for his rebuke of China’s handling of the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a scathing statement posted on its website Saturday, the consulate accused Kenney of wilfully ignoring the “facts” in an effort to appease U.S. President Donald Trump with anti-China rhetoric.

The consulate appears to be responding to a story by The Canadian Press published by the Calgary Herald last Thursday about Kenney’s remarks at a virtual roundtable of the Canadian American Business Council.

The premier cautioned that China will soon face a “great reckoning” for downplaying the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus when it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China’s diplomatic outpost in Calgary countered with a warning that Kenney may face his own “reckoning,” suggesting “he will not look smarter” in a comparison between the COVID-19 responses in Alberta and Wuhan.

A spokesperson for the premier said in an email Sunday that the premier’s comments to the council “speak for themselves.”

During last week’s roundtable, Kenney accused China of working to suppress early evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus, including misleading and stonewalling the World Health Organization.

This echoes reported plans by the White House and Capitol Hill legislators to penalize China for what it considers to be a coverup. China has strenuously denied such allegations.

Trump has indicated he intends to seek damages and impose retaliatory measures, even as his administration tries to preserve its efforts to secure a long-term trade deal.

Kenney told the council that China’s “significant role” in the global public health crisis and its devastating economic fallout cannot go without consequences.

“Western countries, including Canada and the United States, must have a reset in their relationship with China — and part of that reset, in my judgment, must be a deliberate effort to onshore production, particularly on critical supplies,” he said.

In response to Kenney’s calls for a ”reshoring” of manufacturing capacity from China, the Calgary consulate offered a pithy retort: “Please go ahead.

“We are more than happy to share with him our rich experience on how to quickly set up factories, just like how we built two entirely new hospitals with 2,600 beds in about 10 days in Wuhan.”

The consulate rejected the notion that it’s adopted a more aggressive “wolf-warrior diplomacy” in response to Western criticisms of its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rather, it insists China is working with Alberta towards a “win-win situation based on mutual respect” in fighting the virus.

“A final friendly reminder for the Premier: You are based in Edmonton not in Ottawa,” the consulate wrote.

“Your China-blaming comment might not please Mr. Trump since he will not spare a glance.”

— By Adina Bresge in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An incorrect term for Jason Kenney’s spokesperson appeared in a previous version.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bankruptcy claims date set for Boy Scouts child sex victims
Next story
Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Three more recovered cases in central zone Monday

Two active cases in Red Deer

Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials

Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials

Health researcher hopes COVID-19 means new policies for Indigenous peoples

Health researcher hopes COVID-19 means new policies for Indigenous peoples

Barring Taiwan from WHO a ‘serious’ health concern: Canada, U.S., allies say

Barring Taiwan from WHO a ‘serious’ health concern: Canada, U.S., allies say

Calls mount for auto approval of veterans’ disability claims amid COVID-19

Calls mount for auto approval of veterans’ disability claims amid COVID-19

Feds quietly probe expanded role for child care in post-pandemic recovery

Feds quietly probe expanded role for child care in post-pandemic recovery

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Most Read