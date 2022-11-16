Chinese president confronts Trudeau, says he ‘leaked’ details of talk to media

Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, accusing him of harming diplomatic relations by sharing information about their meeting with the media.

“Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper; that’s not appropriate,” Xi told Trudeau through an interpreter when the two leaders met at an event during the G20 summit.

Media were able to record the brief conversation, which was captured on video camera.

“That’s not how, the way the conversation was conducted. If there is sincerity on your part —” Xi continued, at which point Trudeau interrupted.

“We believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on,” Trudeau said.

“Let’s create the conditions first,” Xi responded through the interpreter.

The two shook hands after the exchange, and Trudeau headed for an exit.

Trudeau had spoken with Xi on Tuesday, and his office said afterward that he had raised concerns about Chinese “interference” in Canada.

The prime minister would not specify what type of interference, butthe comment follows claims of Beijing running de facto police stations in Canada, and of China reportedly meddling in the 2019 general election.

His office added Tuesday that the pair had also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and climate change, during a short meeting in a crowded room at the summit.

Trudeau would not say Wednesday whether he had agreed to keep that information private, and he chalked the incident up to different expectations of transparency.

“Canada trusts its citizens with information about the conversations that we have in their name as a government,” he told reporters in English.

“There’s a reality, that our systems are very different,” he added in French.

Trudeau repeated his government’s view that Canada can work with China on issues like biodiversity, but that the country represents a threat to global stability by undermining global norms spanning trade to human rights.

“I won’t shy away from being open with Canadians, even as we discuss important and sometimes delicate subjects,” Trudeau said in English.

He added it’s a matter of “getting the balance right between being open about disagreements and issues we raised, while being able to work constructively.”