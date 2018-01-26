Chinook’s Edge reaches agreement with Alberta Teachers’ Association

The agreement is tentative and still needs approval from teachers and the board.

Chinook’s Edge School Division has reached an agreement with the Alberta Teachers’ Association on Jan. 25.

The Memorandum of Agreement is said to show a “solid relationship” between the teachers in the division and the Board of Education.

Both sides of the agreement can ratify it before it becomes official at the end of February, as such the agreement is considered to be “tentative” until it is seen by the board.

The agreement is set to be presented to the teachers of the division on Feb. 12 for consensus before going before the Chinook’s Edge Board of Eduction at the end of the month.