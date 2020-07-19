This summer in New England the varmints are making a nuisance of themselves, darting to and fro, digging holes in gardens, and tunneling under lawns. AP photo

Chipmunks, fattened up on acorns, are driving people nuts

Their frenetic activities can be entertaining

There were plenty of acorns this spring, and now the chipmunks are driving people nuts.

Their frenetic activities can be entertaining. But this summer in New England the varmints are making a nuisance of themselves, darting to and fro, digging holes in gardens, and tunneling under lawns.

Plentiful acorns last fall meant there was still plenty of food on the ground when the chipmunks emerged from winter and got busy breeding this spring, said Shevenell Webb, a small mammal biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The result is a bumper crop of the critters.

“They’re cute. They’re fun to watch in the forest as they duck in and out of the holes and play peekaboo,” Webb said. When their cheeks aren’t bulging with nuts, chipmunks make a distinctive “chip” sound, she said.

But they’re also destructive. They can destroy lawns and gardens with their burrowing, and can even get into homes, Webb said.

“We can’t grow a tulip without them digging it up,” Steven Parren, wildlife program diversity manager for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, said of the chipmunks in his yard. “They don’t even pause.”

There were so many acorns in one of the areas that he monitors that the rodents that rely on them couldn’t stash them all away for the winter. Plenty remained on the ground this spring. In addition to chipmunks, he said, he’s seeing more squirrels, rabbits and a variety of different kinds of mice.

People needn’t get too alarmed over an overpopulation. Small mammal populations tend to explode, then crash and burn.

Such is life near the bottom of the food chain, where food supply ebbs and flows and chipmunks are easy prey for owls, hawks, snakes, foxes and raccoons. Even if their lives aren’t cut short, individual chipmunks tend to live only for three years, Webb said.

Many New Englanders recall a similar spike in squirrel populations in 2018 in New England. The boom-and-bust cycle was punctuated by a memorable number of road kills.

“We’ve never seen anything like that. That was a once in a lifetime event,” Webb said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Over three dozen senators demand ‘open, transparent’ inquiry into N.S. shooting
Next story
Tour company already investigating glacier bus crash that killed three

Just Posted

Feature film by Sylvan Lake author, director delayed by pandemic

A feature film inspired by Shelley Brzak’s second novel was set to begin filming this summer in town

From three to two: Demolition of Leslieville and Condor schools make way for new builds

For the next two years students from the two schools will be housed at David Thompson High School

Glacier sightseeing bus rolls in the Alberta Rockies killing 3 and injuring others

There were 27 people on the bus when it crashed

Red Deer gets new addiction recovery community

First of five to be built in the province

Updated: Three people killed in Jasper sight-seeing rollover

Multiple injuries reported, say police

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Empire Co. Ltd. to unveil three-year strategy

Walmart Canada investing $3.5 billion over five years, notably on technology

Renovations coming to one-third of stores

Tour company already investigating glacier bus crash that killed three

27 people aboard during crash

Liberals review rollout of social finance fund to combat pandemic fallout

Timelines and approach for social finance fund reviewed

Canadians are reluctantly wearing masks as support for mandatory masking climbs

Poll: Only 55 per cent of Canadians are wearing masks regularly

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when its ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Chipmunks, fattened up on acorns, are driving people nuts

Their frenetic activities can be entertaining

Over three dozen senators demand ‘open, transparent’ inquiry into N.S. shooting

Over three dozen senators calling for open inquiry

Most Read